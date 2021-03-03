Jamoneria by ARC Announces New ‘Ja-Monday’ Promotion, Free Tastings and More

The Goods from ARC IBERICO IMPORTS

Richmond, BC | Jamoneria by ARC is now offering free tastings every Saturday! Travel to Spain through a bite with Cinco Jotas acorn-fed Iberian ham, premium conservas, select charcuterie, and much more.

Try our products every Saturday from 10am to 4pm in our Jamoneria by ARC. Each week we will be offering a different product that will be on promotion for one week.

Apart from tasting the finest Spanish flavours, you can live the true “Bocadillo Experience” by tasting the most authentic Spanish sandwiches. They will give you the feeling you are in another country just by visiting our Jamoneria in Richmond.

In addition, every Monday is ‘Ja-Monday’ with a special two-for-one Iberian ham sandwich promo, and every Wednesday we will be offering 15% off on any sandwich.

Nos vemos pronto!