Tickets for Fanny Bay’s Virtual ‘From Oysters to Orcas’ Dinner Now Available

The GOODS from Fanny Bay Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | March 11th from 6pm-7pm Fanny Bay Oysters and the Georgia Strait Alliance will be co-hosting a virtual “From Oysters to Orcas”, our annual fundraiser for Salish Sea conservation. As we are unable to gather this year we are offering a special “take-out” kit from our Vancouver Oyster Bar and our Fanny Bay Seafood Shop for pick up to accompany your ticket to an evening of ‘shellfish’ fun!

Proceeds from the tickets will be going to the Georgia Strait Alliance to continue their dedicated work to protect the coastal waters we call home.

The evening will be held on Zoom and include a shucking lesson with Malindi Taylor, a 5th generation shellfish farmer. You will also hear from Executive Director Christianne Wilhelmson about how GSA has managed to adapt and continue to be effective over the past year. We will also have a musical performance by a local artist. And to end the evening Chef Tommy will set you up with some tips and tricks from the kitchen, and our Vancouver guests will be off to prepare your fabulous Seafood Boil Feast!

Vancouver participants will be getting a Shuckers Dozen with a knife, our Seafood Boil Kit with a bottle of Open Estate Sauvignon Blanc, and Denman Island Chocolate bars!

Vancouver Island participants will be getting Shuckers Dozen with a knife, and a Denman Island Chocolate bar!