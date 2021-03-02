Community News / Downtown

Tickets for Fanny Bay’s Virtual ‘From Oysters to Orcas’ Dinner Now Available

Portrait

The GOODS from Fanny Bay Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | March 11th from 6pm-7pm Fanny Bay Oysters and the Georgia Strait Alliance will be co-hosting a virtual “From Oysters to Orcas”, our annual fundraiser for Salish Sea conservation. As we are unable to gather this year we are offering a special “take-out” kit from our Vancouver Oyster Bar and our Fanny Bay Seafood Shop for pick up to accompany your ticket to an evening of ‘shellfish’ fun!

Proceeds from the tickets will be going to the Georgia Strait Alliance to continue their dedicated work to protect the coastal waters we call home.

The evening will be held on Zoom and include a shucking lesson with Malindi Taylor, a 5th generation shellfish farmer. You will also hear from Executive Director Christianne Wilhelmson about how GSA has managed to adapt and continue to be effective over the past year. We will also have a musical performance by a local artist. And to end the evening Chef Tommy will set you up with some tips and tricks from the kitchen, and our Vancouver guests will be off to prepare your fabulous Seafood Boil Feast!

Vancouver participants will be getting a Shuckers Dozen with a knife, our Seafood Boil Kit with a bottle of Open Estate Sauvignon Blanc, and Denman Island Chocolate bars!

Vancouver Island participants will be getting Shuckers Dozen with a knife, and a Denman Island Chocolate bar!

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
762 Cambie St. | 778-379-9510 | WEBSITE
Tickets for Fanny Bay’s Virtual ‘From Oysters to Orcas’ Dinner Now Available
The Scout Community, Mapped
Fanny Bay Seafood Shop
Region: The Islands
6856 Island Hwy S #1, Fanny Bay, BC | 250-335-1198 | WEBSITE
Tickets for Fanny Bay’s Virtual ‘From Oysters to Orcas’ Dinner Now Available

There are 0 comments

Downtown

TBT / Downtown

Five Years Ago This Week, When Ramen Gojira First Debuted Its Huge Noodle Bowls

They invited me down to participate in the staff tasting on the day before launch. I was so excited that I skipped breakfast.

You Should Know / Downtown

Vancouver’s Cruel and Ridiculous Lack of Public Toilets: A History

Despite its world class pretensions, this city has always made it hard for its citizens to find relief on the go.

Seen In Vancouver / Downtown

La Taqueria’s ‘El Camión’ Food Truck Back Up and Running Seven Days a Week

The truck is now setting up shop outside of the Georgia Hotel on weekdays and roving Vancouver's streets on weekends.

From The Collection / Downtown

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Personal Photo Emily Carr Sent to Her Closest Friends

VAG Chief Librarian Jane Devine Mejia shares an image that sheds intimate light on a Vancouver icon, who celebrates her 150th birthday this year...

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

After a Six-Year Run, This Impressive Hotel Restaurant Was Replaced by Something Even Better…

Oru Cuisine was the fine dining establishment that operated where Botanist currently excels in the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel.

Reader Poll / Downtown

Was ‘Cold Tea’ Appropriately Punished for Hosting a 100-Person New Year’s Eve Party?

In this poll we ask our readers to chime in on the $2,300 fine levied against the new Granville Strip restaurant.

Popular

Seen In Vancouver

Take a Look Inside the New CRAFT Beer Market Overlooking English Bay

The patio, with its vintage split-window VW microbus retrofitted to become a service bar, looks especially primed for good times

You Need To Try This / East Vancouver

You Need to Try Menya Oyako’s Excellent Take Home Ramen Kits

Johnny Guang has been hustling ramen from his own kitchen since October, with delicious at-home results.

Intelligence Briefs

On the Changing Role of the Restaurant Critic and People Tipping Less in Times of Crisis

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds competitive vegetable growers and people making food for space.

Tea and Two Slices

On Dudes Not Chilling and Riding Out the Pandemic in Forts Made of Blankets

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds vanity projects and The Province readers' heads exploding.

Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s ‘Their There’ and ‘Hundy’ Looking to Grow Management Team

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / North Vancouver

The Polygon Gallery’s Exhibition of Food Photography to Open This Week

Community News / East Vancouver

Coho Collective Releases New Hyper-Local, Women-Led Box Ahead of International Women’s Day

Community News / Downtown

Street Auntie Aperitivo House Announces International Women’s Day Promotion

Community News / North Vancouver

Sons of Vancouver Distillery Releases First Ever Whisky Through Crowdfunding Campaign