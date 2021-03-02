FROM THE COLLECTION // A Series of Timeless Paintings at the Morris and Helen Belkin Art Gallery

FROM THE COLLECTION aims to introduce readers to the inventories of local art galleries, museums and other cultural institutions, not via official exhibition notes but by way of the people that help manage and maintain the collections themselves.
“Doray’s symbolic system, composed of image and text, celebrates innovation and delight in a new world that is fundamentally optimistic.”
In this edition of From the Collection, Shelly Rosenblum, Curator of Academic Programs at UBC’s Morris and Helen Belkin Art Gallery, shares one Canadian artist’s endlessly inspiring artworks, recently acquired by the gallery…
“Astonishingly, Audrey Capel Doray’s Hieroglyphic Man series thrills me with the shock of the new, every time I see it. All three are installed in the Stations: Some Recent Acquisitions exhibition right now (yes, we are open!). With their wild revolution of colour, the exhilarating depiction of a new unit of meaning, these massive glyphs derived from the human form herald a visceral, electrifying sense possibility. Of what? Doray’s symbolic system, composed of image and text, celebrates innovation and delight in a new world that is fundamentally optimistic. In its Marshall McLuhan-esque embrace of systems, the digital, a nascent global village, this work from 1965 seems especially poignant today, inviting us to participate in a mutually imbricated universe in which we share joyful, transparent and new ways of being.”
There are 0 comments