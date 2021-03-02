FROM THE COLLECTION // A Series of Timeless Paintings at the Morris and Helen Belkin Art Gallery

FROM THE COLLECTION aims to introduce readers to the inventories of local art galleries, museums and other cultural institutions, not via official exhibition notes but by way of the people that help manage and maintain the collections themselves.

“Doray’s symbolic system, composed of image and text, celebrates innovation and delight in a new world that is fundamentally optimistic.”

In this edition of From the Collection, Shelly Rosenblum, Curator of Academic Programs at UBC’s Morris and Helen Belkin Art Gallery, shares one Canadian artist’s endlessly inspiring artworks, recently acquired by the gallery…