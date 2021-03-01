Take a Look Inside the New CRAFT Beer Market Overlooking English Bay

The new (second) location of CRAFT Beer Market is gearing up for its late March launch at 1795 Beach Avenue overlooking English Bay.

The company sent over a bunch of shots of the exterior and interior late last week, and these are shared in the gallery below. It looks like they’ve taken every advantage of the address in calling attention to the stunning view, which will catch the sun each day as it sets over English Bay. Similar to the original Vancouver location in Olympic Village, the 11,000 sqft behemoth is anchored by a massive bar, which should set the tone of main room. The patio, with its vintage split-window VW microbus retrofitted to become a service bar, looks especially primed for leisurely elbow-bending. Here’s some background PR on the project, which we first published back in September, 2020.

The new CRAFT Beer Market English Bay features an impressive 11,000 square foot space that will span two floors, complete with a covered patio that will treat guests to the iconic views of English Bay throughout the year. The interior design and decor was heavily influenced by the West End neighbourhood and its waterfront location, incorporating wood elements, a sophisticated beach vibe and locally sourced art. The English Bay location will be the first in its portfolio to introduce new serverless sections to the establishment where guests will be able to make orders via an app and have the ability to sit at any open tables in the sections. It will also feature another first for CRAFT – a bottle shop where guests will be able to purchase limited quantity reserve craft beers for dine-in or take out. The carefully curated selection will include beers from local and North American breweries and will change seasonally, featuring bottles ranging from $20 to $60. In addition, CRAFT will continue to offer the extensive draft selection they are known for with over 100 beers, ciders and meads that are complemented with an upscale menu of comfort foods, wine and unique cocktails. “We are incredibly grateful to our loyal guests who have supported us at our False Creek location over the past six years. We’re very excited to open a second home in the city and become a part of Vancouver’s iconic West End neighborhood,” says PJ L’Heureux, CRAFT Beer Market’s President and founder. “This will be a unique and premiere location for CRAFT and will feature things that our guests haven’t seen in other CRAFT locations, or in other concepts in Vancouver. We will also pay homage to the history of this building and the surrounding area with new design features and offerings.” Given the COVID-19 guidelines, CRAFT Beer Market has made changes to its interior design, layout and service flows to ensure the health and safety of their guests and team members. Some of these protocols include permanent and temporary partitions, updated layout of the tables to ensure physical distance, digital ordering areas to limit server-guest contact and regular sanitization procedures.