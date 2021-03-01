Street Auntie Aperitivo House Announces International Women’s Day Promotion

The Goods from Street Auntie Aperitivo House
Vancouver, BC | Street Auntie Aperitivo House wants to celebrate International Women’s day with all the ladies in Vancouver. We are offering 50% off our tasting menu for all lady diners on International Women’s day, March 8th, 2021.
HOW TO GET YOUR 50% OFF
Make a reservation with us through:
Email Street Auntie: hello@streetauntie.com
DM streetauntie_aperitivo on Instagram
Text 604.345.9667
We will apply the discount to your reservations automatically. You will receive a reservation link, and once we take payment, the reservation will be confirmed.
International Women’s Day tasting menu (Pricing all before discount):
Dinner Experience: $58/person
Yunnan ghost chicken
Chef’s selection of dim sum trio
Sweet and sour black cod with Yunnan buckwheat stick
Notoginseng steamed chicken essence
Simmered rice with potato, and Chinese cured meat
Auntie’s selection of house sweets
Lunch Experience: $38/person
Yunnan ghost chicken
Chef’s selection of dim sum trio
Notoginseng steamed chicken essence
Steamed pumpkin with house spicy sauce
Simmered rice with potato, and Chinese cured meat
Auntie’s selection of house sweets
Seatings based on availability.
There are 0 comments