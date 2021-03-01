Street Auntie Aperitivo House Announces International Women’s Day Promotion

The Goods from Street Auntie Aperitivo House

Vancouver, BC | Street Auntie Aperitivo House wants to celebrate International Women’s day with all the ladies in Vancouver. We are offering 50% off our tasting menu for all lady diners on International Women’s day, March 8th, 2021.

HOW TO GET YOUR 50% OFF

Make a reservation with us through:

Email Street Auntie: hello@streetauntie.com

DM streetauntie_aperitivo on Instagram

Text 604.345.9667

We will apply the discount to your reservations automatically. You will receive a reservation link, and once we take payment, the reservation will be confirmed.

International Women’s Day tasting menu (Pricing all before discount):

Dinner Experience: $58/person

Yunnan ghost chicken

Chef’s selection of dim sum trio

Sweet and sour black cod with Yunnan buckwheat stick

Notoginseng steamed chicken essence

Simmered rice with potato, and Chinese cured meat

Auntie’s selection of house sweets Lunch Experience: $38/person

Yunnan ghost chicken

Chef’s selection of dim sum trio

Notoginseng steamed chicken essence

Steamed pumpkin with house spicy sauce

Simmered rice with potato, and Chinese cured meat

Auntie’s selection of house sweets

Seatings based on availability.