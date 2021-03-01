Published On Main Looking for Candidates to Expand Front of House Team

The Goods from Published on Main

Vancouver, BC | Published On Main is looking to expand its front of house team.

We are looking to create a custom position for the right candidate that will focus on guest experience in a host/server role. As there will be serving opportunities, the successful candidates would ideally have some elevated serving experience and beverage knowledge. Our hopes are to develop this role into a full time salaried ‘Reservations Management’ position as our capacity expands past restrictions, so our ideal candidate will be looking for restaurant management in their future plans.

This is a full time position with competitive compensation.

We are also accepting resumes for part-time server & server assistant positions for both brunch and evening services.

The ideal server candidates will have experience in casual fine-dining or higher with a strong knowledge of food and wine.

The SA position will require a strong work ethic with good communication skills and a minimum of 1 year past restaurant experience.

Please reach out with a resume and references to info@ publishedyvr.com and indicate which position you are applying for in the title of the email.

Please note, we are not accepting applications in person, please submit online.