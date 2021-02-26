Legends Haul to Celebrates Women’s Month With Curated Boxes, Maker Spotlights and More

Community News

Vancouver, BC | For the entire month of March, Metro Vancouver’s one-of-a-kind home grocery delivery service Legends Haul is shining a spotlight on some of our province and country’s most talented female makers, producers, and chefs with the launch of its online Women’s Month category and Legends: Women Producer Boxes.

“At Legends Haul, we are proud to have a diverse number of brands, restaurants, and local producers work with us, and it’s exciting that many are women,” says Jillian Sheridan, partner at Legends Haul, who previously founded her own marketing firm and co-founded Eastwood Cycle. “This year, we’ve also grown our Self Love section, which includes a huge selection of my favourite local brands. With the creation of our Women’s Month category, it’s easier than ever for our customers to support female-owned businesses. From fresh baking, pickles, crackers, soups, kefir water, and dressings to soaps, lotions, and oils, there is so much to discover.”

About 50 percent of items and small businesses available on Legends Haul are currently either women owned, co-owned, or founded. Grocery items include sourdough and potato buns from Livia, bake-at-home croissants from Cadeaux Bakery, dumplings from Bao Bei, fish sauce from Anh and Chi, heat and serve meals from Chambar, and crab cakes from Fresh Ideas Start Here.

The team has also put together three curated Legends: Women Producer Boxes, making it even easier to support and celebrate talented female entrepreneurs in March. These include:

PLAY ($100)
Featuring Good Juju laundry strips, Mumgry original peanut butter, Mifa body wash, Vitruvi boost essential oil, and Woash Wellness tea

COOL ($100)
Featuring Bukobaba Coco Amino, Sangre de Fruta Garden of Earthly Delights hand wash, and Hives for Humanity lip balm, and Nectrous Dark Bar

QUIET ($100)
Featuring Schmear Naturals face mask, Shady Acres bath salts, Whitewater Glory Bowl Dressing, Zimt vegan chocolate bar, Bottle None deodorant, and SḴWÁLWEN Botanicals Wild Rose Toner.

“At the very beginning of the pandemic, Legends Haul was definitely an additional lifeline for us,” adds Claire Lassam Of Livia. “We were, and are, making hundreds of sourdough loaves a week for Legends to sell to their customers. It continues to be one of their top five items. We also now stock preserves, lasagna, and more with Legends. They are great champions of not only women-owned businesses, but of all local producers.”

In addition to the Women’s Month Shop, Legends Haul has also partnered with local mixed media artist Tiffany de la Llave of Atelier Tiffany on a special giveaway of her new work titled Bijou 3.0. The artwork, valued at $2195, measures 36” x 36” and features beautiful gold and silver tones and textures on Canadian birch panels. People can enter the contest on Legends Haul’s Instagram page.

Legends Haul’s Women’s Month category officially launches on Monday, March 1, 2021 for the month of March. It currently offers free delivery in regions across Metro Vancouver. Orders placed by 9 p.m. the day before is delivered the next day. Deliveries can also be scheduled.

To learn more about Legends Haul and to order, please visit www.legendshaul.com.

About Legends Haul | Legends Haul specializes in delivering consciously sourced food ingredients to individuals, restaurants and retailers. The Legends team believes in contributing to a world where supporting your local farmer, producer, and restaurant is a way of life. Where supporting diversity, equality, and environmental sustainability isn’t something they just talk about, but something they do.

Legends Haul
130 Glacier St. #1, Coquitlam | 604-472-1500 | WEBSITE
