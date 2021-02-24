Pallet Coffee Roasters Seeking Store Manager

The Goods from Pallet Coffee Roasters

Vancouver, BC | Are you an experienced Barista looking to take the next step in their career or an experienced store manager looking for a new opportunity? Are you incredibly passionate about specialty coffee, love interacting with customers and work well as part of a team? Do you want to be part of an amazing, growing business? If this all sounds like you, get in touch – we want to hear from you!

We are currently looking for a full time Store Manager at our Broadway location, who is passionate, hard working and reliable to join the team! We are specifically looking for a candidate that is very flexible, able to work as part of a team or independently and has the skills and experience to prepare and serve excellent products and service to our customers.

We are looking for candidates who have strong specialty coffee experience and are looking to take on a Management Position.

Please send your resume to info [at] palletcoffeeroasters.com, and tell us a little bit about yourself, your background and your current availability. The candidates for this position must be available to work opening and closing shifts on weekdays and weekends, have open and flexible availability and must be available to work more than 20 hours per week.

What you’ll need:

– At least 1 to 2 years’ experience preparing and serving coffee and food in a high end hospitality environment – demonstrated experience with specialty coffee and customer and food service is required.

– Ability to perform daily bar opening and coffee dial in duties is required. Training will be provided.

– Experience in Store Management, including but not limited preparing schedules, overseeing employee performance, calculating tips, reporting to the regional Manager is required. Ongoing training will be provided.

– Professional appearance and excellent communication skills.

– Ability to thrive when faced with new challenges and keep calm under pressure.

– Exceptional attention to detail with the ability to multitask.

– A true eagerness to learn and grow, with the willingness to push the boundaries with innovative new ideas.

– Must be extremely flexible with the ability to work a varied schedule each week and willing to work shifts at short notice.

– Punctual and reliable team player with strong interpersonal skills.

What you’ll get:

– Competitive wages and tips, with starting wage dependent on level of skills and experience.

– Extended health and dental benefits for all full time staff after 6 month probation period.

– Ongoing growth and training opportunities, team training and social events (as allowed during COVID restrictions).

– An excellent work environment and team culture.

– Discounted food, free drinks on and off shift and discounted retail items and coffee.

We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those candidates selected for interviews will be contacted.

Starting wage: $18 an hour + tips

Benefits:

– Casual dress

– Dental care

– Discounted or free food

– Extended health care

– Vision care

Schedule:

– Day shift

– Weekends

COVID-19 considerations: Masks must be worn at all times.