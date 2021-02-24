CRAFT BEER ATLAS // Hypha Project is Vancouver’s Latest Art- and Community-Driven Beer Venture

Scout’s alphabetical Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver was designed to grow with our brewing scene, so from time to time – like right now – we add new entries.

Launched out of the Slow Hand brewery in July of 2020, in the midst of the COVID pandemic, Hypha Project is a new art- and community-driven beer project by long-time drinking and brewing buddies Cris Ohama, Ben Regan and Chris Charron. Steering the creative side of the operation is local artist/curator Taka Sudo, who also designed the can for the first ‘Inceptional’ IPA.

To date, Hypha Project has five limited edition IPA can releases under their belt, each with corresponding original label art commissioned from local artists, including Peter Ricq, Ben Tour, KC Hall and Lani Imre.

Favourite beer to date: The “New Normal” IPA (6.5%) captured the zeitgeist of COVID times in a beautifully illustrated can, but the second wave of the “Inceptional” IPA (6.5%), which was recently re-released, is a close second.