Check Out the Latest Beer in 33 Brewing Experiment’s Hazy IPA Series

Vancouver, BC | A very alien welcome goes out to our latest experimental Hazy IPA series drop. Our Strata Hazy IPA is a turpene-heavy passionfruit bomb with multidimensional sweetness and juicy strawberry that will leave you feeling heady and mellow. Available this week in our tasting room & online shop only. Find it in select stockists early next week.

33B-EXP.003.MKXX
STRATA HAZY IPA
PASSIONFRUIT, STRAWBERRY, HEADY
7.0% ABV

Aroma: Sticky, resinous, far-out times. Fresh Summer strawberries. Passionfruit.
Flavour: Fresh berry jam, cool cypress, fresh guava and bright starfruit.

33 Brewing Experiment
Neighbourhood: Main Street
25 West 8th Ave. | 604-620-4589 | WEBSITE
Find Reason to Celebrate With 33 Brewing Experiment’s Latest ‘Raspberry Popper’ Beer

