Check Out the Latest Beer in 33 Brewing Experiment’s Hazy IPA Series

The GOODS from 33 Brewing Experiment

Vancouver, BC | A very alien welcome goes out to our latest experimental Hazy IPA series drop. Our Strata Hazy IPA is a turpene-heavy passionfruit bomb with multidimensional sweetness and juicy strawberry that will leave you feeling heady and mellow. Available this week in our tasting room & online shop only. Find it in select stockists early next week.



33B-EXP.003.MKXX

STRATA HAZY IPA

PASSIONFRUIT, STRAWBERRY, HEADY

7.0% ABV

Aroma: Sticky, resinous, far-out times. Fresh Summer strawberries. Passionfruit.

Flavour: Fresh berry jam, cool cypress, fresh guava and bright starfruit.