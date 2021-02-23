Our Town Café Officially Launches New Vegetarian Restaurant Concept

The Goods from Our Town Café

Vancouver, BC | Ready for a fresh spin on healthy but delicious takeout? plant me. is officially open!

Plant-based food from friendly, neighbourhood people. Think plant-based ‘churries’, slow-roasted cauliflower in creamy cashew sauce, homemade taro chips with fresh dip, and much more. The fast-casual vegetarian eatery opened its doors in the midst of the pandemic with the goal of providing nutritious food to the community. Since its soft launch in November, plant me. has been operating out of Our Town Café in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant.



The fast-casual healthy restaurant not only offers takeout options for one but it also creates mix and match delicious meals for families of two and four. These ready-to-eat meals allow tired home cooks to take the day off. Each family meal comes with your choice of entrees, a salad, taro chips and fresh dip to share.

Along with prioritizing our health and relationships with loved ones, the pandemic has taught us that supporting local and small businesses can help our community flourish. “We partner with local vendors like Fife Bakery, the Juice Truck, Main Street Brewing Company, the Flourist, Coligny Creek Egg Co., the Wood Shop co-op, and more,” says owner Jeff Holmes. “Additionally, our rotating resident artist and feature roaster program show that we’re beyond committed to supporting local.”

Plant me. is offering 10 percent off of all takeout orders to celebrate its grand opening from February 25 to March 25, 2021. Click here to place an order.

For all of their official launch updates, follow plant me. on Instagram.