From The Collection / North Vancouver

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Photo Album of a Legendary BC Mountaineer and Scientist

Portrait

Neal M. Carter fonds 222, Album C, 1920. MONOVA: The Archives of North Vancouver.

FROM THE COLLECTION aims to introduce readers to the inventories of local art galleries, museums and other cultural institutions, not via official exhibition notes but by way of the people that help manage and maintain the collections themselves.

“It’s rare to find stunning images and meticulous illustrations that reveal the alpine beauty and camaraderie of climbers.”

In this edition of From the Collection, Archivist Jessica Bushey, PhD, previews an exceptional collection of local outdoors photography…

“Legendary BC mountaineer and scientist, Dr.Neal Carter, created the most amazing photographic albums of his explorations in the Coast Mountains during the 1920s & 1930s. It’s rare to find stunning images and meticulous illustrations that reveal the alpine beauty and camaraderie of climbers. I can’t wait to launch our exhibition, “Between Science and the Sublime: Neal Carter’s 1920s Mountaineering Photography Albums” in Spring 2021!”

MONOVA (Museum of North Vancouver Archives)
Neighbourhood: North Vancouver
3203 Institute Rd. | 604-990-3700 (ex 8011) | WEBSITE
North Vancouver

