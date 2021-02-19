Potluck Hawker Eatery Is on the Hunt for a Front of House Manager

The GOODS from Potluck Hawker Eatery

Vancouver, BC | Potluck Hawker Eatery is seeking an experienced FOH manager to lead our team moving into a busy season. Responsibilities include hiring and training staff, implementing systems and managing overall guest experience.

If you’re interested and think you’ll be a good fit to join, grow, and lead our young team, please send resume and CV to justin [at] potluckyvr.ca.

About Potluck Hawker Eatery | Located in Cambie Village, Potluck Hawker Eatery is a Southeast Asian counter-service style restaurant that draws inspiration from the ritual of potlucks, where families spend the day in the kitchen preparing their family’s signature dish and contributing to the table – a coming together of stomach-filling, soul-warming dishes.