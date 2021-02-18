Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s ‘Their There’ and ‘Hundy’ Looking to Grow Management Team

Portrait

THE GOODS FROM THEIR THERE

Vancouver, BC | Their There & Hundy are looking to add to our Front of House management team to help with our busy operation. This is a great opportunity for the right individual to help us develop and to grow within our team.

Our ideal candidate will have a passion for service, food, coffee, beer and wine with a focus on teamwork and a hunger for growth.

You will be responsible for overseeing all daily operations for both Their There and Hundy. This includes training, managing and staff motivation; inventory and cost controls as well as creating memorable guest experiences. Past experience with coffee and wine program development is preferred but not mandatory.

Please send resumes in confidence to jeff [at] theirthere.ca.

Their There
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2042 West 4th Ave. | WEBSITE
Kitsilano’s ‘Their There’ and ‘Hundy’ Looking to Grow Management Team
The Scout Community, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Museum of Vancouver’s Expo Ernie Key Chain

The MOV Operations Manager shares a souvenir that commemorates both a historic local event and an invaluable personal memory.

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

You Need to Try This Altogether Different Golden Yuzu Chocolate Bar at Beaucoup Bakery

The edge-of-Kits bakery and cafe is better known for its pastries, which is why the impact of this stuff feels so great.

Comfort Food / Kitsilano

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Hundy’s Tater Tots Dusted With Housemade Ketchup Powder

These are served hot and naked save for a dusting of ketchup powder that makes them glow ever so unnaturally and attractively.

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Museum of Vancouver’s Mexican Molinillo and Ceramic Mug

Fiona Hernandez, Conservator at the Museum of Vancouver, shares an artefact that resonates with her on a personal level.

Seen In Vancouver / Kitsilano

Chef Angus An Dishes on Inspirations, New ‘Maenam’ Cookbook in Short Video

Find your copy of the cookbook at Maenam or its sister restaurants: Sen Pad Thai, Fat Mao Noodles, or Longtail Kitchen.

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

Inside Juanita, Opening Soon in Kitsilano

The new 135-seat restaurant from Jane and Fraser Young is on track to launch at 1516 Yew Street in early 2021.

Popular

Intelligence Briefs

On Mysterious Pasta Shortages and Setting the Table for New Variants

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds a White Spot closing and Mardi Gras cancelled.

Opening Soon

‘Thank You Pizza’ Set for Launch at Gore & Union

On four nights a week, Devon Towler, Sean Cunningham and chef Lee Kellough will transform Hunnybee into a wood-fired pizzeria.

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Martini’s Quietly Passes 50-Year Milestone, Launches Online Ordering System

Community News / Railtown Japantown

St. Lawrence Introduces New Regional French Dinner Series, Beginning With Lyon

Comfort Food / Railtown Japantown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Arguably the Best Brownie Situation Ever Sold in Vancouver

The delicious and not too sweet things are dense, chewy and creamy at the same time, no doubt the result of some alchemic spell.

Previous
INTERVIEW // Livia’s Bakery Manager, Sabine Thorson, on Living Life Covered in Flour
Next
Five Years Ago This Week, When the West Side Landed Its Best Vietnamese Restaurant

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Commercial Drive

Caffe La Tana Seeks Server & Barista

Opportunity Knocks / Victoria

Aura Restaurant at the Inn at Laurel Point Seeks 1st Cook

Opportunity Knocks / Commercial Drive

The Bench Bakehouse Seeks Operations Manager

Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Nimmo Bay on Hunt for Adventurous Cooks