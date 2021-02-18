Kitsilano’s ‘Their There’ and ‘Hundy’ Looking to Grow Management Team

THE GOODS FROM THEIR THERE

Vancouver, BC | Their There & Hundy are looking to add to our Front of House management team to help with our busy operation. This is a great opportunity for the right individual to help us develop and to grow within our team.

Our ideal candidate will have a passion for service, food, coffee, beer and wine with a focus on teamwork and a hunger for growth.

You will be responsible for overseeing all daily operations for both Their There and Hundy. This includes training, managing and staff motivation; inventory and cost controls as well as creating memorable guest experiences. Past experience with coffee and wine program development is preferred but not mandatory.

Please send resumes in confidence to jeff [at] theirthere.ca.