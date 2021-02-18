Kasama Chocolate Launches New ‘Bean to Cup’ Drinking Chocolate

The Goods from Kasama Chocolate

Vancouver, BC | After much experimenting and taste testing, we’re excited to let you know about a new product we just launched. We’re now serving ‘bean to cup’ drinking chocolate at our shop on Granville Island. We are offering each flavour as either a European style drinking chocolate (rich and creamy) or a classic hot chocolate made with either dairy or oat milk. We currently have 3 flavours:

– 70% Single origin dark chocolate made with our cacao beans from Davao in southern Philippines.. – 65% Chai spice dark chocolate made with our Costa Esmeraldas cacao beans from northern Ecuador. – 60% Raspberry dark chocolate using BC raspberries with our Philippine cacao providing the base.

There’s still some winter chill out there, so if you’re in the area, swing by the shop Friday to Sunday (10-5pm) for a warm-up and a chocolate boost!