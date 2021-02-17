TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order From Burdock & Co., Ugly Dumpling, The Garden, Martini’s and VV

Take-out has become a coping mechanism for diners and restaurants, helping both endure the long, dark weirdness of 2020. Over the months to come — in the stressed out space between today’s bubbles and tomorrow’s vaccines — Take This Out will focus on the delicious things we can all take home.

First up, Rheanna Miller, Partner and Cafe & Events Manager at The Garden Strathcona…

What is the take-out item you sell the most of?

Definitely our Mushroom Bowl – this has been a staple on our menu since Day 1! Add a Ramen Egg and a Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie and you’ve got the most classic and popular Garden go-to meal.

What is the take-out item you think everyone should try and why?

Our Kale Caesar Salad. Add house braised chicken for an extra protein punch, or omit the cheese or croutons to make it vegan (the dressing is 100% vegan) or gluten free. Healthy, delicious and very versatile for all dietary choices and needs!

The Garden Strathcona 868 East Hastings St.

Next up is Miki Ellis, co-owner of Ugly Dumpling…

What is the take-out item you sell the most of?

Our dumplings to go are a great comfort option. Especially with our homemade chili oil, dumplings are one of those foods I find myself craving often, and Darren’s handmade dumplings hit the spot. The vegetable option is always a delicious way to go too!

What is the take-out item you think everyone should try and why?

I think our Omakase to go is a great option in terms of variety – you get so many dishes with it, and whether it’s two of you sharing it or you’re enjoying for dinner + leftovers, it’s nice to have all the flavours put together! It can be made vegetarian or pescatarian, any way there is an attention to detail. Sake or Wine bottle pairing is always a nice treat too.

Ugly Dumpling 1590 Commercial Dr.

Next, Jim Georgas, owner of Martini’s Restaurant, which recently launched their new online ordering system…

What is the take out item you sell the most of?

Pizza! We make our Signature Whole Wheat Pizza with so many toppings to choose from you could have a different combination every time you order! Some of the favourites are the #23, #24, and Veg #12 or the classic Martini’s or Vegetarian Special… but there is nothing wrong with having a plain old Double Cheese which is the #1. Make sure to pair it with a refreshing beer to-go, like 1516 Lager or Backcountry Pale Ale.

What is the take-out dish you think everyone should try and why?

We think the best item to try is a pasta. Whether you are planning a romantic dinner for two or sitting on the sofa binging your favourite series, our hearty pastas are the way to go. If you have leftovers, it tastes even better the next day warmed up. Our chorizo penne sauté has locally made sausage from Windsor Meats on Main St. and has a delicious warming flavour.… and don’t forget the extra garlic bread, because you don’t want to share. Then there is the humous and pita, or a Caesar salad with our signature garlic Caesar dressing (may as well add those to the order too).

Martini's Restaurant 151 West Broadway

Moving on to Chef Andrea Carlson, who fills us in on the takeaway offerings at Burdock & Co…

What is the take-out item you sell the most of?

Buttermilk Fried Chicken.

What is the take-out item you think everyone should try and why?

We offer our weekly $69 five-course menus to go – they are always changing. We also do a weekly offering on Wednesdays that is available through the CSA store on our website – it’s $20 and can be anything from buttermilk fried chicken with biscuits to duck cassoulet with heirloom beans and sausage. Amazing deal!

Burdock & Co 2702 Main St.

Rounding up this edition is Chase MacLeod, Operations Manager and Sommelier at VV Tapas Lounge…

What is the take out item you sell the most of?

Our charcuterie board. It comes in 3 different sizes with approximately 20 options for meat and cheese. There are always plant based options available as well.

What is the take-out dish you think everyone should try and why?

Our new Salmon Risotto with beets, asparagus and cucumber. The small plates and charcuterie are the most popular, but we can certainly fill you up with some of our entrees as well.