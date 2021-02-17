Four Winds Brewing Co. Releases ‘Boreas’ Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout

The Goods from Four Winds Brewing Company

Delta, BC | During one of the coldest weeks of the year, we present to you our first ever Imperial Stout. Boreas is the god of the North Wind and the harbinger of winter. As such, we’ve named this 9.5% Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout after him. Conditioned in Kentucky bourbon barrels, this stout boasts aromas of chocolate, vanilla, and baked sweets while flavours of American oak, toasted cocoa, and coffee envelop the palate.

This first rendition of Boreas is a small-batch limited release that can be found in the Four Winds tasting room or through our online shop now. We will begin shipping cases out to liquor stores across BC throughout the week.