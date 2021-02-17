Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Portrait

Can you name this establishment? Scout readers are so attuned to our food and drink scene that one among them (often several) will always get it right, even during the Covid-19 pandemic. Aside from assuring you that the place in question sells food, there are no hints. Why? Because it’s supposed to be hard! Archive here.

As usual, please submit your guesses in the comments below. I’ll chime in when someone gets it right.

PS. We are still looking for someone to solve this one and this one.

There is 1 comment

