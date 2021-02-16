FROM THE COLLECTION // A Super Rare Piece of Hogan’s Alley Musical History

FROM THE COLLECTION aims to introduce readers to the inventories of local art galleries, museums and other cultural institutions, not via official exhibition notes but by way of the people that help manage and maintain the collections themselves.

“I love this poster because of the historical value…I gave a copy to Tommy Chong and he didn’t even have a copy.”

For this edition of From the Collection, Rob Frith, owner of Main Street institution Neptoon Records (which celebrated its 40th anniversary earlier this year), shares a piece of Vancouver’s musical history…