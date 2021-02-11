Aura Restaurant at the Inn at Laurel Point Seeks 1st Cook

The Goods from Inn at Laurel Point and Aura Restaurant
Victoria, BC | If you wish to be part of an exciting new kitchen, working alongside a passionate culinary powerhouse and are looking for a fun work atmosphere that promotes creativity and career development, we want to hear from you!
Job Title: 1st Cook (PM Line)
Job Status: Permanent, Full-time
Wage: $19.73/hr to start; $22.55/hr after 6 months, plus comprehensive extended health benefits package
Summary of Position:
The 1st Cook is responsible for ensuring all aspects of the daily kitchen set ups and tear downs, maintaining to standard while executing the direction of the Executive Chef, to achieve a cost efficient and high quality product.
Responsibilities:
To be able to work any station on the line and/or Banquets
Supervise and delegate tasks to 2nd Cooks, Assistant Cooks and Stewards
Demonstrate full working knowledge of all menus, with proper cooking techniques and in a safe professional manner
Ability to work in all positions of the kitchen
Contribute to the development of the culinary team and menus
Generate creative and cost-effective specials daily
Compose accurate recipes
Work well under duress in an efficient manner
Ensure high quality and supply of products at all times
Demonstrate a professional and team player attitude at all times
Communicate effectively with all team members
Comply with all company policies and procedures as outlined
Ensure safety, sanitation and cleanliness of self and work station at all times
Treat all company property with care and respect
Operate and maintain equipment in a safe manner
Strive to provide exceptional guest service 100% of the time
Qualifications:
Minimum 5 years’ culinary experience
Red Seal Certification is an asset
Must have valid Food Safe Certification
Good interpersonal and leadership skills
Have appropriate tools and advanced knife skills
Occupational First Aid, Food Safe level 2, and WHMIS knowledge an asset
Must be able to embrace the 4 core values of Inn at Laurel Point Inn: Excellence, Respect, Curiosity and Stewardship
Job Requirements:
Flexible availability for shift work
Must be fully available to work weekdays, weekends and statutory holidays
Must be able to lift 25bs on a regular basis
Ability to work a full shift standing
Must be legally permitted to work in Canada
Reports To: Executive Chef, Restaurant Chef, Chef Tournant, Banquet Chef
Closing Date: Please submit your application as soon as possible as applications are reviewed daily
Apply Now! Please email your resume to Ann Reeves, Human Resources Manager at careers[at]laurelpoint.com. For more information, please visit our Careers page at www.laurelpoint.com/careers or contact Ann directly at 250-414-6726.
What’s in it for you?
Competitive Wages
Comprehensive medical and extended health benefits package
Employer-sponsored RRSP contribution program
A fun & friendly workplace culture that embraces diversity
Cross-training opportunities to grow your skills
Best staff meal in town and by the way, it’s free!
Complimentary parking on non-restricted days during the off-season
Colleague of the month recognition program
Summertime volleyball on Sticky Wicket rooftop, BBQs on our stunning Terrace patio, free themed year-end Gala to thank you
AURA waterfront restaurant +patio staff discount – 50%
Need a staycation? We’ve got you covered, after your 1-year work anniversary, enjoy a complimentary one night stay including breakfast for 2
Friends & Family hotel discount (so you can show off your amazing workplace)
Candidate referral bonus – $300
Industry discounts
Workshops
Cross-training opportunities
Skill and advancement training programs
Shower and locker facilities
Thank you for considering Inn at Laurel Point as your employer of choice!
There are 0 comments