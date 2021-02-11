Aura Restaurant at the Inn at Laurel Point Seeks 1st Cook

Victoria, BC | If you wish to be part of an exciting new kitchen, working alongside a passionate culinary powerhouse and are looking for a fun work atmosphere that promotes creativity and career development, we want to hear from you!

Job Title: 1st Cook (PM Line)

Job Status: Permanent, Full-time

Wage: $19.73/hr to start; $22.55/hr after 6 months, plus comprehensive extended health benefits package

Summary of Position:

The 1st Cook is responsible for ensuring all aspects of the daily kitchen set ups and tear downs, maintaining to standard while executing the direction of the Executive Chef, to achieve a cost efficient and high quality product.

Responsibilities:

To be able to work any station on the line and/or Banquets

Supervise and delegate tasks to 2nd Cooks, Assistant Cooks and Stewards

Demonstrate full working knowledge of all menus, with proper cooking techniques and in a safe professional manner

Ability to work in all positions of the kitchen

Contribute to the development of the culinary team and menus

Generate creative and cost-effective specials daily

Compose accurate recipes

Work well under duress in an efficient manner

Ensure high quality and supply of products at all times

Demonstrate a professional and team player attitude at all times

Communicate effectively with all team members

Comply with all company policies and procedures as outlined

Ensure safety, sanitation and cleanliness of self and work station at all times

Treat all company property with care and respect

Operate and maintain equipment in a safe manner

Strive to provide exceptional guest service 100% of the time

Qualifications:

Minimum 5 years’ culinary experience

Red Seal Certification is an asset

Must have valid Food Safe Certification

Good interpersonal and leadership skills

Have appropriate tools and advanced knife skills

Occupational First Aid, Food Safe level 2, and WHMIS knowledge an asset

Must be able to embrace the 4 core values of Inn at Laurel Point Inn: Excellence, Respect, Curiosity and Stewardship

Job Requirements:

Flexible availability for shift work

Must be fully available to work weekdays, weekends and statutory holidays

Must be able to lift 25bs on a regular basis

Ability to work a full shift standing

Must be legally permitted to work in Canada

Reports To: Executive Chef, Restaurant Chef, Chef Tournant, Banquet Chef

Closing Date: Please submit your application as soon as possible as applications are reviewed daily

Apply Now! Please email your resume to Ann Reeves, Human Resources Manager at careers[at]laurelpoint.com. For more information, please visit our Careers page at www.laurelpoint.com/careers or contact Ann directly at 250-414-6726.

What’s in it for you?

Competitive Wages

Comprehensive medical and extended health benefits package

Employer-sponsored RRSP contribution program

A fun & friendly workplace culture that embraces diversity

Cross-training opportunities to grow your skills

Best staff meal in town and by the way, it’s free!

Complimentary parking on non-restricted days during the off-season

Colleague of the month recognition program

Summertime volleyball on Sticky Wicket rooftop, BBQs on our stunning Terrace patio, free themed year-end Gala to thank you

AURA waterfront restaurant +patio staff discount – 50%

Need a staycation? We’ve got you covered, after your 1-year work anniversary, enjoy a complimentary one night stay including breakfast for 2

Friends & Family hotel discount (so you can show off your amazing workplace)

Candidate referral bonus – $300

Industry discounts

Workshops

Cross-training opportunities

Skill and advancement training programs

Shower and locker facilities

Thank you for considering Inn at Laurel Point as your employer of choice!