We Want to Get Ambient With These Groovy, Locally Made Candleholders

We want to set the mood with some of these cool candleholders, handmade by Vancouver-based, multi-disciplinary artist David Ullock, aka “Druvid”. (You may very well have already had a close encounter with his colourful abstract mural on the Boxcar patio.) Each candleholder is completely unique, inspired by nature and created out of reclaimed wood.

When last checked, Gastown boutique One of a Few still had two of these sculptural beauties for sale ($136 each), complete with beeswax candles from Kaslo, BC. For the alternatively inclined fragrance lover, oak wood incense holders are also available from Druvid’s online shop ($82 each).