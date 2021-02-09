Butter Up Someone You Love With The Bench’s Heart-Shaped Cookies, Baguettes and More

Community News / Commercial Drive

Vancouver, BC | A whole lot of love (and butter) goes into The Bench Bakehouse’s delicious pastries and classic baked goods. Freshly baked, decorate-it-yourself and bake-at-home Valentine treat options are available now for pre-order with in-store pickup starting Feb. 9. From naturally leavened heart-shaped baguettes for dreamy charcuterie presentations, to bake-at-home pain au chocolat for an impressive breakfast in bed, to freshly baked Valentine cookies for at-home decorating enjoyment, The Bench Bakehouse has something sweet for everyone.

The Bench 2021 Valentine Goods:

Shortbread Cookie Boxes
The Bench Bakehouse has made its classic, hazelnut and maple pecan shortbreads into two-bite heart-shaped cookies and dipped them in milk, dark and ruby chocolate. Perfect for solo indulgence or letting someone know you care, these cookies are packaged up in mini and medium boxes tied up with a bow. The Bench’s Valentine shortbread cookie boxes are priced at $14.50 for the mini and $24.50 for the medium.

Cookie Kit
Perfect for some self-care creativity, a relaxing date night in or a fun-filled family afternoon, The Bench’s cookie kit is a delicious way to celebrate love. The kit comes with six freshly baked heart-shaped sugar cookies, royal icing (in red, white and pink) and plenty of candy embellishments. Priced at $20.

Sugar Cookies
Forget the card, give them something good to eat. A sweet token of affection, cookies are heart-shaped and hand-decorated with a unique message of love. Sold individually for $4.50.

Heart-Shaped Baguettes
A once-a-year only offering of love, these sourdough baguettes are exclusively available on Feb. 13 and 14 and sold for $8. Advance ordering online is encouraged.

Bake-at-home goods
– Croissants, $14 four-pack: made from scratch with high quality butter. Buy them frozen to serve freshly baked at home on Valentine’s morning.
– Pain au chocolat, $16 four-pack: filled with dark chocolate and ready to bake at home. These are the ultimate show of love when served fresh from the oven.

Valentine’s Day items will be available starting Feb. 9 at The Bench Bakehouse (1641 Commercial Drive, Vancouver) for takeaway. Advance online ordering is available now at thebenchbakehouse.com/order-online for pickup starting Feb. 9 – 14.

About The Bench Bakehouse The talented husband-and-wife team of Matt and Tracy Steele modelled their shop after neighbourhood bakeries that charmed them in France. Each of them studied at famed culinary schools: Tracy at École Gastronomique Bellouet Conseil in Paris and Matt at the San Francisco Baking Institute. Together, Matt and Tracy produce exceptional naturally leavened bread, impressive French-style pastries and tasty bakery classics in their open kitchen for all to admire. Conveniently situated on Commercial Drive in Il Mercato, The Bench Bakehouse has quickly become a cherished regular stop for locals.

The Bench Bakehouse
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1641 Commercial Dr. | 604-251-0677 | WEBSITE
Commercial Drive

