The Bench Bakehouse Seeks Operations Manager

Portrait

The Goods from The Bench Bakehouse

Vancouver, BC | The Bench Bakehouse is looking for an effective leader, a smart cookie who’s eager to rise to the occasion and roll with the day-to-day operations of its bustling Commercial Drive bakery. The Operations Manager is responsible for guiding service and supporting the front-of-house (hiring, training, scheduling, ordering, and supervising). This position requires excellent hospitality skills, barista experience, and some knowledge of baking and kitchen operations. The Operations Manager will work the retail counter and The Bench stall at select Vancouver Farmers Markets, as well as oversee the bakery team when scheduling requires. Retail and marketing experience is a plus—merchandising, signage, and promotional duties are part of the manager’s responsibilities while working closely with the owner, Tracy Steele, on executing marketing initiatives and seasonal offerings.

The ideal candidate can adapt quickly, works well with a team, has exceptional communication and administration skills, and enjoys accomplishing a wide variety of tasks and projects. This is a salaried position with an incentive bonus program, group benefits plan and team meals.

If this sounds like you, and you are interested in working with the dynamic team at The Bench Bakehouse, please send your resume along with a note about why you want to work at The Bench to tracy [at] thebenchbakehouse[dot]com.

The Bench Bakehouse
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1641 Commercial Dr. | 604-251-0677 | WEBSITE
Commercial Drive

