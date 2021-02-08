Pizzeria Farina Announces Heart-Shaped Pizzas and Dinner Packages for Valentine’s Day

The Goods from Pizzeria Farina

Vancouver, BC | For one night only, Pizzeria Farina will be offering its signature heart-shaped Margherita pizzas for all the lovers to share on Valentine’s Day. Topped with tomato sauce, Fior di Latte, olive oil and basil, the Insta-worthy 12-inch pies will be available for $17 starting at 4 p.m. while quantities last for take-out only. For the ultimate Valentine’s dinner for two, opt for the dinner package inclusive of one Heart Shaped Margherita Pizza, a bottle of Lambrusco and a Strawberry gianduja crostata dessert to cap off the evening. Available for $60 plus taxes, pre-orders can be made online beginning Friday, Feb. 12.