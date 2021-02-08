Community News / False Creek

Kasama Chocolate Releases Collaborative Hakka Tea Bar In Celebration of Lunar New Year

Portrait

The Goods from Kasama Chocolate

Vancouver, BC | For us it has been a year of new beginnings, and, as the winter ebbs and spring beckons, we have something new to share with you.

In celebration of Lunar New Year, the Year of the Ox, which begins on the 12th of February, we collaborated with Noisette by Olivia to bring you this special chocolate bar. It is an homage to Olivia’s Hakka Taiwanese upbringing. The Hakka are a diasporic group of people scattered throughout the world with a distinct tradition of “Lei Cha” (Thunder Tea).

This ‘pounded tea’ drink is commonly served as a herbal remedy to promote good health and is a welcome gesture for guests. It is traditionally made from tea leaves ground together with various roasted nuts, seeds, grains, and herbs.

For this limited release, Olivia baked us a thin Hakka Lei Cha biscuit which we combined with a 55% dark milk chocolate made from our Philippine cacao beans, resulting in a creamy chocolate bar with a crunchy center and notes of toasted nuts, herbs, and tea leaves.

The cover art for this bar was hand-painted and calligraphed by local artist and Kasama team member, Ann Liao. The brush-painted Chinese calligraphy greeting translates to, “All will be well”. To all our old and new friends, may your year be filled with good health and blessings throughout!

You can find the Hakka Tea bar in our online shop or swing by our shop on Granville Island (Fri-Sun, 10-5pm)!

Kasama Chocolate
Neighbourhood: False Creek
2-1244 Cartwright St | WEBSITE
Kasama Chocolate Releases Collaborative Hakka Tea Bar In Celebration of Lunar New Year
Kasama Chocolate Opens New Bean-To-Bar Workshop and Store on Granville Island

There are 0 comments

False Creek

Opening Soon / False Creek

OPENING SOON // Inside the Imminent Vancouver House Location of Autostrada

The new restaurant is located just a stone's throw from Chef David Chang's (hopefully still) upcoming Momofuku outpost.

Opening Soon / False Creek

New Crêperie and Cider Bar ‘Ça Marche’ Opening Soon at Vancouver House

Au Comptoir co-founder Maxime Bettili is launching the French-themed 25 seater in the evolving Beach District next year.

View From Your Window / False Creek

The View From Your Window #243

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Restaurant Graveyard / False Creek

Remembering the Beloved Tex-Mex Restaurant That Joked About Cheating ‘Tourists & Drunks’

Launched in 1988, Carlos 'n Bud's was defined by its affordable Tex-Mex menu, relaxed attitude and sun-soaked patio.

Seen In Vancouver / False Creek

New Taqueria ‘Popina Cantina’ Opens Today Inside Granville Island’s Net Loft

The tiny taco takeaway joint in Granville Island's Net Loft is ready with five interesting tacos and a bunch of cool puffcreams.

TBT / False Creek

Five Years Ago This Week, When Vancouverites Crushed Thousands of Dumplings Outside

For this edition of Throwback Thursday we return to the south shore of False Creek in search of the Golden Dumpling...

Popular

Intelligence Briefs

On the Worst Person in Vancouver and Breaking the Rules in the Name of Dinner

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds new baking tangents and restaurant adaptations that are here to stay.

Tea and Two Slices

On Not Feeling Bad for Trapped Snowbirds and Eating McDonald’s in Penthouses

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds snowboarders being jerks and rich guys being hilarious.

TBT / Gastown

A Look Back and Last Call for Gastown’s Peckinpah

Selling a restaurant can't be easy, especially in the midst of a pandemic and in a neighbourhood that's having a hard go of it.

Community News / West Side

Yuwa Offering Special Valentine’s Day Wagashi Box Sets Exclusively for Pickup

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try This Soul-Warming Bowl of ‘Fagioli’ on Commercial Drive

A star on the regular menu at Livia, this little bowl packs big punches of flavour and warmth on cold winter days.

Previous
Nimmo Bay on Hunt for Adventurous Cooks
Next
Pizzeria Farina Announces Heart-Shaped Pizzas and Dinner Packages for Valentine’s Day

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Nightingale to Celebrate National Pizza Day (Tue, Feb. 9) With Happy Hour Prices

Community News / Main Street

Anh and Chi to Debut New Dishes in Celebration of Tet and Valentine’s Day

Community News / Main Street

Pizzeria Farina Announces Heart-Shaped Pizzas and Dinner Packages for Valentine’s Day

Community News / West Side

Yuwa Offering Special Valentine’s Day Wagashi Box Sets Exclusively for Pickup