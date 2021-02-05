You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try This Soul-Warming Bowl of ‘Fagioli’ on Commercial Drive

Everyone has a one plate wonder they seek out time and time again because of how it makes them feel. For me right now, here in the heart of winter and not too far from my home, it’s Livia’s savoury bean fagioli stew/soup with fresh herbs, kale and pangrattato-style crispy breadcrumbs. Served hot with thick toast points and a perfectly oozy poached egg on top, the restorative mix quickly satisfies my hunger while warming me with the immediacy of a trusty, familiar blanket.

Livia
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1399 Commercial Dr. | WEBSITE
