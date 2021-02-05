Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

Nimmo Bay on Hunt for Adventurous Cooks

Portrait

The GOODS from Nimmo Bay

Great Bear Rainforest, BC | Are you looking to work alongside a creative and dedicated team of Culinary professionals on BC’s wild coast? Nimmo Bay is currently accepting applications for the Kitchen Team at Little River, our recently launched, picturesque, floating restaurant at Nimmo Bay.

The stunning backdrop of the Broughton Archipelago sets the stage for talented hospitality professionals to create remarkably unique and intimate dining experiences for our guests, where the Food & Beverage teams collaborate to bring the senses of the wild, natural area into all aspects of our craftsmanship.

Little River, at Nimmo Bay is a one-of-a-kind remote kitchen focusing on everything from luxury tasting-menu dinners to rustic cookouts inspired by the surrounding wilderness, including an ever-evolving dinner menu committed to featuring some of Vancouver Island’s amazing farmers and food purveyors. In the kitchen at Nimmo Bay, we aim to inspire connection to the wild and nature through food.

As a member of the small team, you will have the opportunity to mentor under our talented Executive Chef, Linnea LeTourneau, and work alongside our team of ambitious, passionate hospitality professionals to create intentional and memorable experiences for our guests. As a small team, we work closely together to support each other, share knowledge and participate in menu development and guest experience. We are looking for an individual to bring experience, knowledge, vision, curiosity as well as someone who shares our passion for unique experiences within nature, outstanding service, and exceptional attention to detail.

Successful applicants will demonstrate the following qualifications:

– A passionate, creative Culinary Arts professional with a minimum of 5 years of line-cook experience, preferably in a fine dining environment.
– A strong background in creating remarkable dishes from scratch, with a focus in sustainability utilizing hyper local and foraged ingredients.
– Exceptional attention to detail with beautiful presentation skills.
– A kind, respectful and adventurous spirit, and an interest in working remotely in the Great Bear Rainforest.
– Pastry, Bread experience is a plus.

Diversity & Inclusion statement:

We value our coastal relationships and we prioritize hiring qualified neighbours from the surrounding indigenous communities where Nimmo Bay operates. If you are a local indigenous community member interested in applying, please feel welcome to connect with us directly as we’d love to hear from you.

Please send your resumes to landa (at) nimmobay.com.

Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort
Region: The Islands
Mount Waddington A, BC | 1-800-837-4354 | WEBSITE
Nimmo Bay on Hunt for Adventurous Cooks
The Scout Community, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Cool Things We Want / The Okanagan

We Want Our Hands on JoieFarm’s Limited Release Cans of Rosé and Tiny Bubbles

We'll all need to be on high alert for this highly coveted wine drop if we don't want to miss out...

The Islands

View From Your Window / The Islands

The View From Your Window #241

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Community News / The Islands

Blue Grouse Estate Winery Launches ‘Grape to Glass’ Behind-the-Scenes Experiences

Opportunity Knocks / The Islands

One of the Best New Restaurants in Canada Is Hiring

Popular

Intelligence Briefs

On the Worst Person in Vancouver and Breaking the Rules in the Name of Dinner

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds new baking tangents and restaurant adaptations that are here to stay.

Tea and Two Slices

On Not Feeling Bad for Trapped Snowbirds and Eating McDonald’s in Penthouses

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds snowboarders being jerks and rich guys being hilarious.

TBT / Gastown

A Look Back and Last Call for Gastown’s Peckinpah

Selling a restaurant can't be easy, especially in the midst of a pandemic and in a neighbourhood that's having a hard go of it.

5 Places
Take This Out

TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order From Sen Pad Thai, Belgard, AJ’s, Di Beppe and Old Bird

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Chinatown

Chinatown’s Barbara Restaurant Seeks General Manager to Join Small Team

Opportunity Knocks / Strathcona

The Garden Strathcona on Hunt for Manager

Opportunity Knocks / Hastings Sunrise

Red Wagon on Hunt for Sous Chef

Opportunity Knocks / Gastown

Gastown’s L’Abattoir Seeks Lead Expeditor