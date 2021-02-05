Nimmo Bay on Hunt for Adventurous Cooks

The GOODS from Nimmo Bay

Great Bear Rainforest, BC | Are you looking to work alongside a creative and dedicated team of Culinary professionals on BC’s wild coast? Nimmo Bay is currently accepting applications for the Kitchen Team at Little River, our recently launched, picturesque, floating restaurant at Nimmo Bay.

The stunning backdrop of the Broughton Archipelago sets the stage for talented hospitality professionals to create remarkably unique and intimate dining experiences for our guests, where the Food & Beverage teams collaborate to bring the senses of the wild, natural area into all aspects of our craftsmanship.

Little River, at Nimmo Bay is a one-of-a-kind remote kitchen focusing on everything from luxury tasting-menu dinners to rustic cookouts inspired by the surrounding wilderness, including an ever-evolving dinner menu committed to featuring some of Vancouver Island’s amazing farmers and food purveyors. In the kitchen at Nimmo Bay, we aim to inspire connection to the wild and nature through food.

As a member of the small team, you will have the opportunity to mentor under our talented Executive Chef, Linnea LeTourneau, and work alongside our team of ambitious, passionate hospitality professionals to create intentional and memorable experiences for our guests. As a small team, we work closely together to support each other, share knowledge and participate in menu development and guest experience. We are looking for an individual to bring experience, knowledge, vision, curiosity as well as someone who shares our passion for unique experiences within nature, outstanding service, and exceptional attention to detail.

Successful applicants will demonstrate the following qualifications:

– A passionate, creative Culinary Arts professional with a minimum of 5 years of line-cook experience, preferably in a fine dining environment.

– A strong background in creating remarkable dishes from scratch, with a focus in sustainability utilizing hyper local and foraged ingredients.

– Exceptional attention to detail with beautiful presentation skills.

– A kind, respectful and adventurous spirit, and an interest in working remotely in the Great Bear Rainforest.

– Pastry, Bread experience is a plus.

Diversity & Inclusion statement:

We value our coastal relationships and we prioritize hiring qualified neighbours from the surrounding indigenous communities where Nimmo Bay operates. If you are a local indigenous community member interested in applying, please feel welcome to connect with us directly as we’d love to hear from you.

Please send your resumes to landa (at) nimmobay.com.