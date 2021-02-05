Downlow Burgers Readies Superbowl Sunday Tailgate Experience Feast

The GOODS from Downlow Burgers

Vancouver, BC | This Sunday, create your own tailgate experience with some help from Downlow Burgers. Available for pre-order at TheAmerican.Bar for pick-up only, feast on packages made for two ($74.50) or four ($147).

Each person gets to enjoy:

1/4 lb Aftermath Smoked Pastrami Sandwich

DL Fried Chicken (Boneless Thighs)

Sweet n Sour Slaw

Bread and Butter Pickles

Heaps of DownLow Burger Fries

DL 7 Layer Dip with Fresh Fried and Spiced Tortilla Chips

StrangeFellows Brewing Beers

For more information, please visit Downlow Burgers on Instagram or The American at www.theamerican.ca.