Downlow Burgers Readies Superbowl Sunday Tailgate Experience Feast

The GOODS from Downlow Burgers
Vancouver, BC | This Sunday, create your own tailgate experience with some help from Downlow Burgers. Available for pre-order at TheAmerican.Bar for pick-up only, feast on packages made for two ($74.50) or four ($147).
Each person gets to enjoy:
1/4 lb Aftermath Smoked Pastrami Sandwich
DL Fried Chicken (Boneless Thighs)
Sweet n Sour Slaw
Bread and Butter Pickles
Heaps of DownLow Burger Fries
DL 7 Layer Dip with Fresh Fried and Spiced Tortilla Chips
StrangeFellows Brewing Beers
For more information, please visit Downlow Burgers on Instagram or The American at www.theamerican.ca.
