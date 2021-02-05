Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Como Taperia Announces Paella Afternoon, ‘Como en Casa’ Valentine’s Day Boxes

Portrait

The GOODS from Como Taperia

Vancouver, BC | This Valentine’s Day, Como Taperia invites guests to experience a Spanish afternoon at the restaurant, or indulge in a Spanish-inspired night at home with its new Como en Casa Valentine’s Day Box ($125).

On February 13 and 14, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., enjoy a Paella Afternoon by team Como, along with a variety of other specials.

Or, do some light cooking at home with your loved one with the Como en Casa Valentine’s Day Box ($125). Dishes feature some of Como’s most popular and involves some light and easy cooking for couples to do together.
Guests can pre-order at www.comotaperia.com for pick-up from February 11 to 14, 2021.

About ¿CóMO? Taperia | Experience the fun, and sometimes a little crazy vibes of Spain’s tapas bars at ¿CóMO? Taperia, named #2 on Canada’s Best New Restaurants 2019 list in enRoute magazine. Located in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood, guests can hang out at the bustling entrance stand-up bar or sit and revel in a variety of small bites, tapas, and Spanish-imported conservas, all the while sipping on Gin & Tonics, Sherry, Spanish vermouth, beer, and an extensive list of wines and Cava.

Como Taperia
Neighbourhood: Main Street
209 East 7th Avenue | WEBSITE
