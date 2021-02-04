Community News / Downtown

Romance Is in the Air at Hawksworth Restaurant This Valentine’s Day

Portrait

The GOODS from Hawksworth

Vancouver, BC | Celebrate the most romantic day of the year with Hawksworth at Home Valentine’s Day edition. At $250 for two, share an evening of passion at home with your love, over six mouthwatering courses featuring: a foie gras tartelette with pineapple chutney; yellowtail amberjack crudo with radish avocado purée, and coconut snow; carmelized john dory with chanterelle, leeks, black rice, white wine sauce; beef duo with braised short ribs, beef tenderloin, potato fondant, truffle madeira jus; dark chocolate with rose namelaka, black cherry cream; and finally surrender to our petit four with dark chocolate and red wine bonbon, raspberry macaron, and passion pâté de fruit. To complement our Valentine’s Day To-Go package, add on a bottle of H’s Brut, our new sparkling wine created in partnership with Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards; a gorgeous Lark & Ives Floral Monogram Box; as well as our Valentine’s Day cocktail kit, A Moment I Treasure, featuring all the ingredients to yield six delicious cocktails that you two can enjoy into the night. Pre-order your Valentine’s Day To-Go package before February 5 at 5:00pm, with pick-up windows on February 12, 13, or 14. Limited quantities are available, so place your order today before we sell out!

ORDER NOW

About Hawksworth Restaurant | Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, Hawksworth Restaurant embraces contemporary Canadian cuisine with a goal of setting forth a culinary legacy rooted in regional produce that celebrates the cultural diversity of Vancouver. Six-time winner of Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Award’s Best Upscale Restaurant, Hawksworth Restaurant is grown up and glamorous, yet relaxed and welcoming, ready to deliver an array of memorable dining experiences. Approachable menus reflect seasonality and spontaneity, whilst demonstrating the highly skilled technique and relentless drive for perfection that has become Hawksworth’s trademark. Three distinctive rooms, including Hawksworth Cocktail Bar are complemented by two elegant private spaces, designed to reflect the vibrancy, creativity and quality of the cuisine.

Hawksworth Restaurant
Neighbourhood: Downtown
801 West Georgia St. | 604-673-7000 | WEBSITE
Romance Is in the Air at Hawksworth Restaurant This Valentine’s Day
Taste the World With Hawksworth Restaurant’s New Destination Wine Dinner Series

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Seen In Vancouver / Downtown

La Taqueria’s ‘El Camión’ Food Truck Back Up and Running Seven Days a Week

The truck is now setting up shop outside of the Georgia Hotel on weekdays and roving Vancouver's streets on weekends.

From The Collection / Downtown

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Personal Photo Emily Carr Sent to Her Closest Friends

VAG Chief Librarian Jane Devine Mejia shares an image that sheds intimate light on a Vancouver icon, who celebrates her 150th birthday this year...

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

After a Six-Year Run, This Impressive Hotel Restaurant Was Replaced by Something Even Better…

Oru Cuisine was the fine dining establishment that operated where Botanist currently excels in the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel.

Reader Poll / Downtown

Was ‘Cold Tea’ Appropriately Punished for Hosting a 100-Person New Year’s Eve Party?

In this poll we ask our readers to chime in on the $2,300 fine levied against the new Granville Strip restaurant.

Heads Up / Downtown

The Five Best Films We Watched at the 2020 Vancouver International Film Festival

From strange premises to comedic thrillers, here are five films to seek out while hiding at home this winter...

View From Your Window / Downtown

The View From Your Window #242

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Popular

Intelligence Briefs

On the Worst Person in Vancouver and Breaking the Rules in the Name of Dinner

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds new baking tangents and restaurant adaptations that are here to stay.

5 Places
Take This Out

TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order From Sen Pad Thai, Belgard, AJ’s, Di Beppe and Old Bird

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Inside Slim’s BBQ, Now (Softly) Open on Main St.

The new restaurant's soft launch is set for tonight (Thu, Jan. 28th) with the official opening scheduled for February 1st.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

From The Collection / Downtown

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Personal Photo Emily Carr Sent to Her Closest Friends

VAG Chief Librarian Jane Devine Mejia shares an image that sheds intimate light on a Vancouver icon, who celebrates her 150th birthday this year...

Previous
Potluck Hawker Eatery Announces Fried Chicken Mega Meal for Superbowl Sunday
Next
This Beloved Vancouver Legend Passed Away 99 Years Ago Today

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Nightingale to Serve Up Heart-Shaped Pizzas, Bubbles and More This Valentine’s Day

Community News / Sunshine Coast

Coho Collective Announces Fourth Commissary, Coming Soon to the Sunshine Coast

Community News / Kitsilano

Hundy Fried Chicken Returns With Takeaway Feast on Superbowl Sunday

Community News / The Okanagan

Rebalance Your Portfolio With the New Vintage of Laughing Stock’s Flagship Wine