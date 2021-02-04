Romance Is in the Air at Hawksworth Restaurant This Valentine’s Day

The GOODS from Hawksworth

Vancouver, BC | Celebrate the most romantic day of the year with Hawksworth at Home Valentine’s Day edition. At $250 for two, share an evening of passion at home with your love, over six mouthwatering courses featuring: a foie gras tartelette with pineapple chutney; yellowtail amberjack crudo with radish avocado purée, and coconut snow; carmelized john dory with chanterelle, leeks, black rice, white wine sauce; beef duo with braised short ribs, beef tenderloin, potato fondant, truffle madeira jus; dark chocolate with rose namelaka, black cherry cream; and finally surrender to our petit four with dark chocolate and red wine bonbon, raspberry macaron, and passion pâté de fruit. To complement our Valentine’s Day To-Go package, add on a bottle of H’s Brut, our new sparkling wine created in partnership with Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards; a gorgeous Lark & Ives Floral Monogram Box; as well as our Valentine’s Day cocktail kit, A Moment I Treasure, featuring all the ingredients to yield six delicious cocktails that you two can enjoy into the night. Pre-order your Valentine’s Day To-Go package before February 5 at 5:00pm, with pick-up windows on February 12, 13, or 14. Limited quantities are available, so place your order today before we sell out!

About Hawksworth Restaurant | Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, Hawksworth Restaurant embraces contemporary Canadian cuisine with a goal of setting forth a culinary legacy rooted in regional produce that celebrates the cultural diversity of Vancouver. Six-time winner of Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Award’s Best Upscale Restaurant, Hawksworth Restaurant is grown up and glamorous, yet relaxed and welcoming, ready to deliver an array of memorable dining experiences. Approachable menus reflect seasonality and spontaneity, whilst demonstrating the highly skilled technique and relentless drive for perfection that has become Hawksworth’s trademark. Three distinctive rooms, including Hawksworth Cocktail Bar are complemented by two elegant private spaces, designed to reflect the vibrancy, creativity and quality of the cuisine.