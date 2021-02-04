Nightingale to Serve Up Heart-Shaped Pizzas, Bubbles and More This Valentine’s Day

The GOODS from Nightingale

Vancouver, BC | This Valentine’s Day, indulge in an evening of flavour with take-out and dine-in options from Canada’s Best Farm to Table Restaurant, Nightingale.

“When it comes to celebrating this year, we want to give our guests as many options as possible,” says General Manager, Taylor Mikasko. “We’re hopeful that with Nightingale’s variety of offerings, everyone will find something special, to help create a memorable evening and mark the occasion in a completely delicious way.”

Ready to simply heat and serve on a cozy night in is the limited edition heart-shaped Roasted Sunchoke and Truffle Pizza with Leek and Chanterelle Mushrooms ($24) – hand-tossed and baked to perfection in Nightingale’s wood-stone pizza oven using only the highest quality local and Italian ingredients for the famous, three-day dough. Available for pick-up between February 8 to 14, pre-order now as quantities are limited and require 48 hours notice.

Enjoy an assortment of popular ingredient-driven dishes with Nightingale’s Valentine’s Take-Out Dinner for two ($75), including the Beet Salad with orange, dill, macedonian feta, everything crumble; the Buttermilk Fried Chicken with spiced maple syrup, sumac, pickles; a veggie dish of choice; either the Spaghetti with manila clam, jalapeno, scallion, white wine or the Ricotta Gnudi with pomodoro, burrata, basil; and a delicious Chocolate Raspberry Tart to finish. Available February 14 only.

Dine in the industrial-chic space February 12-14 with loved ones in your bubble and delight in feature Valentine’s menu items including Baba Ghanouj toast with pickled cauliflower, pomegranate, zatar ($17); Ricotta Gnudi with pomodoro, burrata, basil ($30); Wild Mushroom Lasagna with black truffle, kale, ricotta ($32); and Chocolate Raspberry Tart with chantilly and raspberry coulis ($12). First come, first served, limited availability.

Reservations are highly recommended and can be made online or by calling 1.604.695.9500. Heart-shaped pizzas can be pre-ordered here and picked up from Nightingale or Bel Café Kitsilano and Valentine’s Take-Out Dinner for two can be ordered here. Add on a bottle of new H’s Brut ($64) bringing bright, crisp acidity and freshness to your meal.

About Nightingale | Celebrating the here and now, Nightingale delivers compelling flavour profiles and local ingredients through an extensive menu of seasonal vegetable dishes, fresh salads, pizzas, pastas, crudo and creative proteins. Dishes are presented in a range of share plates and sides that contribute to the laid back, convivial atmosphere of the industrial-chic space. Located at 1017 West Hastings in downtown Vancouver’s Coal Harbour neighbourhood, the two-level, 180-seat room is anchored by a focal bar offering an approachable and diverse wine list, house libations including the inventive rotating cocktail and a range of local craft beers. Bar, lounge and restaurant open daily 11:30am – 10:00pm. Reservations can be made by calling 604.695.9500 or visiting www.hawknightingale.com.