Legends Haul Shares Deep Line-Up of Valentine’s Day Gifts for Food Lovers

Vancouver, BC | Love is in the air. Let them know how much you care this Valentine’s Day with Legends Haul. Local and made with luv, these gifts are guaranteed to wow your Valentine, your best friend, and even yourself.

Boxes:
V Sweet | Let them know how sweet you think they are. Who knows, maybe they’ll even share. Chocolate is our love language, and this box fills our love tank to the brim.

What’s inside: Beta5 Berry Cute Bar, Beta5 Salted Caramel Chocolate Hearts, Mumgry Pistachio Chocolate Almond Butter, Blume Reishi Hot Cacao, Bukobaba Coco Jam Classic, East Van Roasters Honey Nib Caramels.

V Cool | Luv you long time. But for real, this gift box is perfect for impressing the coolest person you know.

What’s inside: Union Wood Co Bottle Opener, St. Lawrence Montreal Steak Spice, Maldon Smoked Sea Salt, Ai & Om Pocket Knife, Jonny Hetherington Beer BBQ Sauce, Domenica Electus Olive Oil.

V Zen | Cue the Barry White, it’s time to get our relaxation on. Perfect for self-love or a special Valentine. Either way, the forecast calls for a 100% chance of chill vibes.

What’s inside: Beta5 Berry Cute Bar, Nectrous Soap Bar, Sangra De Fruita Bath Salts, Hollow Tree Candle, Genuine Tea Co. Tea Box, Schmear Naturals – Hibiscus + Pomegranate Antioxidant Face Mask, Sunday Dry Goods Everyday Hand Towel.

V Spoiled | Scream it from the rooftops. Let them know how much they mean to you with this ultimate proclamation of love. You’ll earn serious brownie points with this one.

What’s inside: Vitruvi Diffuser, Beta5 Salted Caramel Hearts, Sangre De Fruita Garden of Earthly Delights Essential Oil, East Van Roasters Honey Nib Caramels, Blume Lavender Latte, Mifa Eucalyptus Coco Body Wash, Mumgry Chocolate Peanut Butter, Monika Hibbs Gather At Home Cookbook.

Sweet Nothings | Handpick items perfect for you and your lover(s). Whether it is wine, chocolate, or a gift perfect for a relaxation moment, this category has everything you could want to give or receive on love day.

Flowers | Perfect for others, even better for you. Flowers, the quintessential romantic gesture and a universal crowd-pleaser.

HOW TO ORDER | To order a Valentine’s Day gift box from Legends Haul, visit their website here.

About Legends Haul | Legends Haul specializes in delivering consciously sourced food ingredients to individuals, restaurants and retailers. The Legends team believes in contributing to a world where supporting your local farmer, producer, and restaurant is a way of life. Where supporting diversity, equality, and environmental sustainability isn’t something they just talk about, but something they do.

130 Glacier St. #1, Coquitlam | 604-472-1500 | WEBSITE
