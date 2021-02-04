Community News / Kitsilano

Hundy Fried Chicken Returns With Takeaway Feast on Superbowl Sunday

Portrait

THE GOODS FROM THEIR THERE

Vancouver, BC | Our Hundy Fried Chicken is back this Sunday for Super Bowl! Pre-order your Fried Chicken box for this Sunday and don’t worry about any of the preparation so you can relax and enjoy the big game. We are bringing all the stadium snacks to YOUR place.

8 pcs Buttermilk Fried Chicken Thighs
1 large side fries
1 large side ketchup seasoned tots
1 large side cabbage salad
side blue cheese dip
$45

Quantities are limited. Be sure to order today!

Hundy
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2042 West 4th Ave. | WEBSITE
Hundy Fried Chicken Returns With Takeaway Feast on Superbowl Sunday
COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Hundy’s Tater Tots Dusted With Housemade Ketchup Powder

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

You Need to Try This Altogether Different Golden Yuzu Chocolate Bar at Beaucoup Bakery

The edge-of-Kits bakery and cafe is better known for its pastries, which is why the impact of this stuff feels so great.

Comfort Food / Kitsilano

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Hundy’s Tater Tots Dusted With Housemade Ketchup Powder

These are served hot and naked save for a dusting of ketchup powder that makes them glow ever so unnaturally and attractively.

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Museum of Vancouver’s Mexican Molinillo and Ceramic Mug

Fiona Hernandez, Conservator at the Museum of Vancouver, shares an artefact that resonates with her on a personal level.

Seen In Vancouver / Kitsilano

Chef Angus An Dishes on Inspirations, New ‘Maenam’ Cookbook in Short Video

Find your copy of the cookbook at Maenam or its sister restaurants: Sen Pad Thai, Fat Mao Noodles, or Longtail Kitchen.

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

Inside Juanita, Opening Soon in Kitsilano

The new 135-seat restaurant from Jane and Fraser Young is on track to launch at 1516 Yew Street in early 2021.

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

A Reminder that Sometimes the Least Photogenic Dish on the Menu Is One of the Best

A piece of Steelhead prepared 'en papillote' at Au Comptoir rekindles a debate on what should make a dish worthy of sharing.

Popular

Intelligence Briefs

On the Worst Person in Vancouver and Breaking the Rules in the Name of Dinner

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds new baking tangents and restaurant adaptations that are here to stay.

5 Places
Take This Out

TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order From Sen Pad Thai, Belgard, AJ’s, Di Beppe and Old Bird

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Inside Slim’s BBQ, Now (Softly) Open on Main St.

The new restaurant's soft launch is set for tonight (Thu, Jan. 28th) with the official opening scheduled for February 1st.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

From The Collection / Downtown

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Personal Photo Emily Carr Sent to Her Closest Friends

VAG Chief Librarian Jane Devine Mejia shares an image that sheds intimate light on a Vancouver icon, who celebrates her 150th birthday this year...

Previous
We Want Our Hands on JoieFarm’s Limited Release Cans of Rosé and Tiny Bubbles
Next
La Taqueria’s ‘El Camión’ Food Truck Back Up and Running Seven Days a Week

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Nightingale to Serve Up Heart-Shaped Pizzas, Bubbles and More This Valentine’s Day

Community News / Sunshine Coast

Coho Collective Announces Fourth Commissary, Coming Soon to the Sunshine Coast

Community News / The Okanagan

Rebalance Your Portfolio With the New Vintage of Laughing Stock’s Flagship Wine

Community News / Downtown

Romance Is in the Air at Hawksworth Restaurant This Valentine’s Day