Hundy Fried Chicken Returns With Takeaway Feast on Superbowl Sunday

THE GOODS FROM THEIR THERE

Vancouver, BC | Our Hundy Fried Chicken is back this Sunday for Super Bowl! Pre-order your Fried Chicken box for this Sunday and don’t worry about any of the preparation so you can relax and enjoy the big game. We are bringing all the stadium snacks to YOUR place.

8 pcs Buttermilk Fried Chicken Thighs

1 large side fries

1 large side ketchup seasoned tots

1 large side cabbage salad

side blue cheese dip

$45

Quantities are limited. Be sure to order today!