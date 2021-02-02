Odd Society & Red Wagon’s Neighbourly Cocktails Bridge Gap Between Physically Distanced Hearts

Vancouver, BC |Already synonymous with comfort, Odd Society Spirits and The Red Wagon encourage safe connection through a special cocktail collaboration for Valentine’s Day weekend. Pull up a stool and let bar managers Olivia Povarchook (Odd Society Spirits) and Rob Scope (The Red Wagon) lift your spirits with their mid-month ‘Neighbourly Love’ cocktails. Inspired by their mutual love for community and a strong desire to nurture a sense of togetherness even though physically distanced, this innovative duo partnered up to create two distinctive cocktails in support of hospitality workers while remaining mindful of current health and safety protocols.

“This year, Valentine’s Day is simply about finding creative and respectful ways to reach out,” explains Povarchook. “Rob and I wanted to offer something fun that reminded folks they’re not alone—they’ll always have a seat and a warm, friendly welcome at our bars.”

From February 11 to 13 (14th at The Red Wagon), guests are encouraged to visit Odd Society Spirits and The Red Wagon either solo or together in their respective bubbles and enjoy the ‘Neighbourly Love’ cocktails: Mighty Aphrodite (Strawberry-infused Wallflower Gin, Bittersweet Vermouth, and chocolate bitters) and The Prospect of Love (Prospector Rye, Mia Amata Amaro, rose-and-lychee black-tea syrup, lemon juice, and Ms. Better’s Bitters Miraculous Foamer). These lovely libations are made exclusively with Odd Society Spirits and are best enjoyed at the bar in the physically distanced company of Povarchook or Scope. $1 from every Neighbourly Love cocktail sold will benefit The BC Hospitality Foundation.

About Odd Society Spirits | Odd Society Spirits is a small-batch B.C. Craft-Certified distillery located in the heart of East Vancouver. Dedicated to combining old-world distilling traditions with new-world ingredients and ingenuity, Odd Society Spirits has created a family of spirits that entice and intrigue. Its award-winning lineup of spirits includes vodka, gin, amaro, vermouth, un-aged and aged spirits, three distinct whiskies, and unique European-inspired liqueurs that celebrate locally grown ingredients. Open Thursday through Saturday, Odd Society Spirits distillery and cocktail lounge is located at 1725 Powell St., Vancouver, B.C. Discover more about Odd Society Spirits and shop for products online at shop.oddsocietyspirits.com.

About the Red Wagon | The Red Wagon is a beloved East Van institution that combines nostalgic comfort food with French simplicity and ethical sourcing in a casual diner atmosphere. Having gained national recognition after being featured on the Food Network’s popular television series Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in 2011, it remains a destination to this day. Guests can enjoy Red Wagon classics through breakfast, lunch, and dinner; signature dishes include the famous pulled pork pancakes, smoky tomato soup with grilled cheese, and The Bistro Burger. Open seven days with brunch served daily until 2pm and dinner Wednesday through Sunday starting at 5pm, The Red Wagon is located at 2128 E. Hastings, Vancouver, B.C.

About the BCHF | The BCHF is a charity that supports hospitality workers facing financial crisis due to a health condition. These are the people who work in your favourite restaurants, wineries, breweries, bars, and hotels. Often with limited access to benefits or financial aid, our beneficiaries have nowhere else to turn if a health condition arises. Your support has a meaningful impact by getting them back on their feet again. We also award over 20 scholarships annually supporting the hospitality industry’s future leaders.