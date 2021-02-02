Opportunity Knocks / Chinatown

Chinatown’s Barbara Restaurant Seeks General Manager to Join Small Team

Portrait

THE GOODS FROM BARBARA

Vancouver, BC | Barbara Restaurant is seeking an energetic individual to fill the role of General Manager. The ideal candidate is enthusiastic about the hospitality industry and is keen to grow and learn the ins and outs of running a small business themselves. The responsibilities of this candidate will include but are not limited to: running the bar program, curating the wine list, and running the floor of our charming 10-seat space. We are a small team and are looking for someone who is excited to collaborate and help prepare us to eventually transition into operating at full capacity. We celebrate diversity and encourage all to apply. Previous management experience is an asset, but not a requirement.

Interested parties should inquire by emailing info (at) barbararestaurant.com.

Barbara
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
305 East Pender St. | WEBSITE
Chinatown’s Barbara Restaurant Seeks General Manager to Join Small Team
Chinatown’s ‘Barbara’ Nears Opening

There are 0 comments

Chinatown

Seen In Vancouver / Chinatown

Inside Chinatown’s Now Permanent ‘Chickadee’

Juke and Chickadee are still connected, but with separate doors and disparate looks both are refreshed and feeling new.

TBT / Chinatown

Six Years Ago Today, Inside the Dusty Beginnings of a Chinatown Reincarnation

Sai Woo would launch in 2015 as a slick homage to the original Sai Woo Chop Suey, which operated here from 1925 to 1959.

You Should Know / Chinatown

How Chinatown’s ‘Ding-Ho’ Once Ruled Vancouver’s Take-Out and Delivery Game

Christine Hagemoen shares how a trailblazing Canadian-Chinese fast food restaurant indelibly changed our food scene.

TBT / Chinatown

Five Years Ago Today, Juke Fried Chicken Was Starting to Take Shape in Chinatown

Five years ago today I met Cord Jarvie, Justin Tisdall and Bryan Satterford outside what would eventually become Juke.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

FIRST LOOK // New ‘Shuck Shuck’ Oyster Bar Opening Soon in Chinatown

First timers Larry Lau and Waylon Sharp are aiming to reinvent the oyster bar this month at 227 East Pender Street.

Seen In Vancouver / Chinatown

The Slow Destruction of a Beloved Chinatown Sign

The beautiful street-level sign been slowly swallowed by graffiti over the past 10 years -- inch by inch, letter by letter, word by word.

Popular

Intelligence Briefs

On the Worst Person in Vancouver and Breaking the Rules in the Name of Dinner

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds new baking tangents and restaurant adaptations that are here to stay.

Tea and Two Slices

On Dr. Bonnie Henry Doing More and Zoning Whole Swathes of Vancouver for Rentals

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds mining giants being jerks and the House of Commons doing something right.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Inside Slim’s BBQ, Now (Softly) Open on Main St.

The new restaurant's soft launch is set for tonight (Thu, Jan. 28th) with the official opening scheduled for February 1st.

5 Places
Take This Out

TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order From Sen Pad Thai, Belgard, AJ’s, Di Beppe and Old Bird

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

46 Places
You Need To Try This

Vancouver’s Best Bread, Mapped

For fail-proof deliciousness, we suggest using this guide when embarking on your next bread-seeking mission...

Previous
Coffee Roastery Modus Now Accepting Cream Puff Pre-Orders for Valentine’s Day
Next
Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Strathcona

The Garden Strathcona on Hunt for Manager

Opportunity Knocks / Hastings Sunrise

Red Wagon on Hunt for Sous Chef

Opportunity Knocks / Gastown

Gastown’s L’Abattoir Seeks Lead Expeditor

Opportunity Knocks

Fresh Roots Has Several Positions Available