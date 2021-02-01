TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order From Sen Pad Thai, Belgard, AJ’s, Di Beppe and Old Bird

Take-out has become a coping mechanism for diners and restaurants, helping both endure the long, dark weirdness of 2020. Over the months to come — in the stressed out space between today’s bubbles and tomorrow’s vaccines — Take This Out will focus on the delicious things we can all take home.

First up, we head to Granville Island’s Sen Pad Thai to hear from Angus An…

What is the take-out item you sell the most of?

Our classic Pad Thai with tamarind, tofu and egg is our top seller. Chicken, prawn and vegetarian are equally requested.

What is the take-out item you think everyone should try and why?

Everyone should try our Pad Siew made with fresh rice sheet noodles, stir fired gai lan and egg with a choice of chicken, beef or tofu. This is a popular Thai street food dish and my personal favourite (with beef)—its smoky wok flavour wins everyone over.

Next up we head to Belgard Kitchen to hear from Brand Manager Ksenia Dempster…

What is the take-out item you sell the most of?

Belgard’s lunch menu is remarkably takeout-friendly (something we’ve been grateful for through COVID pivots). We see a lot of bowls go out the door (Dragon Bowl & Tuna Poke Bowl in particular), but our Double Duck Pizzette is the heaviest hitter. Double Duck Pizzette: duck confit, duck noisette salami, arrabbiata sauce, marinated eggplant, white cheddar, shaved jalapeño, malbec molasses.

What is the take-out item you think everyone should try and why?

No one likes a lunch rut, so we put out a four to five dish “Fresh Sheet” every week. We’re all about the carby, comfort food these days, and our team has been putting out some truly amazing sandwiches and pastas. The Wagyu Meatball Sub is so good, we may make it a full-time menu item. Wagyu Meatball Sub: arrabbiata, cheddar, organic baguette.

Moving on now to AJ’s Brooklyn Pizza Joint, and Operations Manager Jessica Price…

What is the take-out item you sell the most of?

People know that AJ’s is synonymous with big, NY style pizzas that can feed a family, or leave enough leftovers for the week for those living alone. The 18 inch Supreme New Yorker is the most popular pizza on our menu, and is our version of a meat lovers with spicy Italian sausage, pepperoni, Calabrese and topped with shredded mozzarella and fresh ricotta.

What is the take-out item you think everyone should try and why?

If you’re looking to takeout something new, the Roni Detroit should top your list. Although we are first and foremost a New York style pizzeria, we have also mastered the “Detroit Red Tops” and this pizza has become a crazy fan favourite. It has a thick dough on the inside, with crunchy cheese along the outside crust, and the best house made tomato sauce on top. It travels extremely well, and is the best thing to reheat if you’re picking up earlier in the day. There’s nothing really like it in the city and have gotten the approval of enough Detroiter’s now, we are confident we are doing it justice!

Heading now to Mark Romik, General Manager of Di Beppe in Gastown…

What is the take-out item you sell the most of?

Our Spaghetti Carbonara.

What is the take out item you think that everyone should try, and why?

Our Pepperoni and Funghi pizza. Made on our flavourful sourdough crust, it’s the perfect marriage of traditional Italian tomato sauce, fior di latte, pepperoni and mushrooms.

Rounding up this edition is Sophia Lin, owner of Main Street’s Old Bird…

What is the take out item you sell the most?

Late Night Fried Rice.

What is the take item you think everyone should try and why?

Sweet & Sour Prawns. It is sweet, garlicky and juicy, something you’d want to spoil you and your family on a take out night. You should also try the Lunar New Year special, Prosperous Year, with seared red perch, garlic stems, pickled beets and jicama. Having fish on New Year celebration means you and your family will always have more than enough. Be sure to leave a piece of fish on the plate at the end so your New Year is promised to be an abundant one.