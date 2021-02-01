Kafka’s Coffee’s Reveals Ultimate Sweets Box in Time for Valentine’s Day

The GOODS from Kafka’s

Vancouver, BC | Kafka’s Coffee’s pastry chef Adi Kesselman has created the ultimate Sweets Box ($25 for 8) for Valentine’s Day – great for a friend, for a loved one, or treat yourself! It is filled with an assortment of cookies, brownies, and macarons, including: chocolate chip, Alfajores, heart sugar cookies, raspberry rose macarons, lemon cardamom white chocolate shortbread, red velvet brownies, and chocolate Baileys snowballs.

Pre-orders available online at www.kafkascoffee.ca until February 12th for pick-up from February 12th to 14th, 2021 at all three locations – 2525 Main Street, 577 Great Northern Way, and 151 West Hastings Street.