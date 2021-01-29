The Garden Strathcona on Hunt for Manager

The GOODS from The Garden Strathcona

Vancouver, BC | We are looking for a Manager of our café, retail shop and event space in the historic Strathcona neighbourhood of Vancouver. If you love top notch coffee and food, supporting local, and creating inclusive community experience then this is the place for you!

As our Manager, you are responsible for overseeing the daily activities of our café and retail shop operations. This includes hiring, managing, motivating, training and developing staff; fostering a culture of personal accountability and fun, managing inventory and supplies, development of marketing and sales strategies, website/ecommerce management, vetting new suppliers, day-to-day issues management, cash/expense administration, visual merchandising, and creating exceptional guest experience. You work closely with the ownership team to set goals and drive measurable results.

Our “Must Haves”

– You have demonstrated management experience in customer service, hospitality and/or retail sectors (2+ years an asset)

– You embody The Garden’s values of Integrity, Community and Sustainability

– You have an entrepreneurial mindset, always looking for opportunities and continuous improvement strategies

– You love creating a sense of community through guest experience and authentic connection

– You are able to solve problems on the fly, get your hands dirty, jump in wherever needed and remain calm under pressure

– You are a reliable leader with strong interpersonal and communication skills as well as time-management and organization

– You are an excellent team player and can delegate, make quick decisions, and handle multiple tasks in a changing environment

– You have a positive, encouraging, “glass half full” mentality

Our “Desirables”

– You have some post-secondary education

– Strong knowledge of Excel, Word, retail/food service POS systems, Instagram, Shopify, web development an asset

Fine Print

– Full Time, 1-Yr Contract

– Availability to open and close the shop as well as at least one weekend day per week required

– Salary: based on experience, let’s talk!

Please apply via rheanna (at) thegardenstrathcona.com with a cover letter detailing your experience and why you’d like to join our team. We look forward to hearing from you!