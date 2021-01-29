Opportunity Knocks / Hastings Sunrise

Red Wagon on Hunt for Sous Chef

Portrait

The GOODS from The Red Wagon

Vancouver, BC | The Red Wagon is seeking a sous chef to helm the finer dining evening service and assist in the day-to-day operation of the kitchen. The ideal candidate will be someone wishing to progress and take the reins as Chef. To apply, please send your resume to redwagonbrad (at) gmail.com.

About The Red Wagon | The Red Wagon is a beloved East Van institution that combines nostalgic comfort food with French simplicity and ethical sourcing in a casual diner atmosphere. Having gained national recognition after being featured on the Food Network’s popular television series Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in 2011, it remains a destination to this day. Guests can enjoy Red Wagon classics through breakfast, lunch, and dinner; signature dishes include the famous pulled pork pancakes, smoky tomato soup with grilled cheese, and The Bistro Burger.

Red Wagon
Neighbourhood: Hastings Sunrise
2128 E. Hastings St. (Moved) | 604-568-4565 | WEBSITE
Red Wagon on Hunt for Sous Chef
You Need To Try This Smoked Trout Dip With Dill Pickle Chips on East Hastings

There are 0 comments

Hastings Sunrise

You Need To Try This / Hastings Sunrise

You Need To Try This Smoked Trout Dip With Dill Pickle Chips on East Hastings

The recently relocated Red Wagon is deftly blending the French bistro and North American diner concepts together at night.

Diner / Hastings Sunrise

Popular ‘Red Wagon’ to Close Sunday, Reopen in New Location Next Week

The new location at 2128 East Hastings will seat 55 and serve both lunch and dinner when it opens in December.

Track and Food / Hastings Sunrise

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Local Restaurateur Miki Ellis on Adapting to New Realities and More

The sake-lover and co-owner of Dachi restaurant talks to Jamie and Mickey about working through the weirdness.

Honour Bound / Hastings Sunrise

Hospitality Friends to Rally for One of Their Own With Big Aussie BBQ in East Van

The feasting will include steak sandwiches, shrimp on the barbie, veggie skewers, Aussie burgers and more.

Comfort Food / Hastings Sunrise

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The ‘How Is This Even a Salad?’ Cobb Salad at Red Wagon

Including any kind of salad on our Comfort Food map might seem a little...er...wrong, but shut up and look at this thing.

Comfort Food / Hastings Sunrise

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Snappy, All-Dressed Wieners on East Hastings

The Chicago-style 'Wrigley Field' is my go-to at 'What's Up? Hot Dog!', but no matter the condiments the star is always the wiener.

Popular

44 Places
You Need To Try This

Vancouver’s Best Bread, Mapped

For fail-proof deliciousness, we suggest using this guide when embarking on your next bread-seeking mission...

Field Trip / Bowen Island

We Can’t Wait to Stay at Bowen Island’s Upcoming, Japanese-Inspired Kitoki Inn

We all need things to look forward to right now, which is why I've had my eye on this getaway that's now taking shape...

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Inside Slim’s BBQ, Now (Softly) Open on Main St.

The new restaurant's soft launch is set for tonight (Thu, Jan. 28th) with the official opening scheduled for February 1st.

Intelligence Briefs

On Vaccines for Restaurant Workers and the Georgia Straight’s Respect For Hospitality

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds challenges to come and Biden doing away with the Diet Coke button.

Opening Soon / False Creek

OPENING SOON // Inside the Imminent Vancouver House Location of Autostrada

The new restaurant is located just a stone's throw from Chef David Chang's (hopefully still) upcoming Momofuku outpost.

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Gastown

Gastown’s L’Abattoir Seeks Lead Expeditor

Opportunity Knocks

Fresh Roots Has Several Positions Available

Opportunity Knocks / North Vancouver

New Handmade Pasta Food Truck ‘In Vacanza’ Now Seeking Staffers

Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Main Street’s Acorn Restaurant Seeks Bar Manager