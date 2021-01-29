Red Wagon on Hunt for Sous Chef

The GOODS from The Red Wagon

Vancouver, BC | The Red Wagon is seeking a sous chef to helm the finer dining evening service and assist in the day-to-day operation of the kitchen. The ideal candidate will be someone wishing to progress and take the reins as Chef. To apply, please send your resume to redwagonbrad (at) gmail.com.

About The Red Wagon | The Red Wagon is a beloved East Van institution that combines nostalgic comfort food with French simplicity and ethical sourcing in a casual diner atmosphere. Having gained national recognition after being featured on the Food Network’s popular television series Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in 2011, it remains a destination to this day. Guests can enjoy Red Wagon classics through breakfast, lunch, and dinner; signature dishes include the famous pulled pork pancakes, smoky tomato soup with grilled cheese, and The Bistro Burger.