Old Bird Plans Announces Dishes and Drinks for Valentine’s Day and Lunar New Year

Vancouver, BC | For the week of Lunar New Year – Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, 2021 – the Chinese restaurant on Main street, Old Bird, will feature specials to celebrate in addition to their regular menu. These will be available for both dine-in and take out. There is no better place to celebrate Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day than under Old Bird’s giant and glowing red lanterns and sparkly candle lights! Families and couples are encouraged and red pouches with fun surprises will be handed out all week.

Features include:

Good Fortune cocktail, mandarin orange syrup to play on words with good fortune, Hennessy and a splash of gold; Treasure Dumplings with chicken, “make you rich” fat choy and mix mushrooms; Prosperous Years with seared fresh red perch and garlic stems for an abundant year and lastly, the Sweet Moon dessert with glutinous sesame ball and sweet soup to embrace the closeness of a family and to celebrate the first full moon in the New Year.

Reservations at their website oldbird.ca are highly recommended as tables are filling up fast. You can also find them on the new Fromto.ca delivery platform in addition to Ubereats and Doordash. Check them out on Instagram @oldbirdrestaurant for more details.

Old Bird is now one-year old. Inspired by Chinese street food, nostalgic flavours and Vancouver food scene, its core value is to bring delicious Chinese food and great hospitality together while highlighting BC wines and craft beer.

