Mon Paris Pâtisserie Embraces Classic Symbols of Love for Valentine’s Day

Burnaby, BC |All you really need is love, but chocolate from Mon Paris Pâtisserie always hits the sweet spot. Mon Paris pastry chef and owner Elena Krasnova presents a collection of decadent treats that captures all the time-honoured symbols of love, offering a distinctive contrast to her modern presentations of traditional desserts. In addition to boxes of her celebrated chocolate bonbons, impeccable macarons, and exquisite individual cakes, Mon Paris is offering a heart-warming selection of edible gifts designed specifically with Valentine’s Day in mind. From playful Chocolate Heart Lollies that pique a grown-up palate ($4.50), to gorgeous Potted Camellias made entirely of chocolate ($28), Mon Paris has a treat for every taste and budget.

Mon Paris Patisserie 2021 Valentine’s Day Collection:

Cakes

– Heart-Shaped Black Forest Teddy Bear Cake (serves two), $30: With a cute factor of 10, this take on a Black Forest Cake is filled with stracciatella mousse and sour-cherry confit.

– Black Forest and Roses Duet (serves two), $60: If cake and flowers is the way to their heart, the pairing of Mon Paris’ Black Forest Cake with three long-stemmed roses is sure to impress.

– Mon Paris Signature Desserts Collection, $42: An elegantly curated selection of the pâtisserie’s most decadent individual desserts packaged in a Mon Paris signature-pink box including; Pecan Brownie (pecan and dark chocolate), Passionata (passion fruit and mango), Elegance (cheesecake, pineapple, banana, and mango), Honey Cake (honey and vanilla), Hazel (hazelnut and chocolate), and Caprise (macaron, raspberry, and pistachio).

Chocolate Treats and Gifts

– Chocolate Heart Lolly, $4.50: Heart-shaped dark-chocolate lollies are accented with goji berries, rose petals, and freeze-dried strawberries

– Chocolate Potted Camelia, $28: An exquisite bloom made entirely from white, milk and dark chocolate.

– I Left My Heart In Paris Truffle Box, $26: Made for sharing and reminiscing about romantic evenings in the City of Light, this dark-chocolate box holds two each of the ruby & raspberry, champagne, and mango & passion fruit truffles.

– Chocolate Camellia Valentine Vignette, $26: A flirty scene with a delicate hand-crafted white and dark chocolate camellia showpiece, and ruby & raspberry and champagne truffles

– Chocolate High Heel, $35: For the shoe lover, an elegant milk-chocolate high heel accented with a daisy and adorned with champagne and mango & passion fruit truffles.

Chocolate Boxes

A variety of bonbons in signature flavours enrobed in dark and milk Belgian chocolate.

– 16 pieces, $31.50

French Macarons

The quintessential Parisian treat in signature Mon Paris flavours.

– 6 pieces, $12

The 2021 Valentine’s Day collection is available now at Mon Paris Pâtisserie. Heart-shaped Black Forest Cakes and Mon Paris Signature Desserts Collection must be ordered in advance for pickup or delivery on February 13 and 14. Orders for cakes, Valentine’s Day treats, macarons, and chocolate boxes can be made online at monparis.ca/monparis-shop; in-person at 4396 Beresford St., Burnaby; through email at info (at) monparis.ca; or by phone at 604-564-5665.

About Elena Krasnova, Mon Paris Pâtisserie | Born in Russia, Chef Elena moved to Vancouver in her early twenties where she attended university, collecting several degrees—including accounting—prior to pursuing a career in pastry. Realizing that number crunching wasn’t for her, she plunged into her true passion, moving to Paris to study at the famed Ferrandi l’Ecole de Gastronomie before working at France’s oldest and most storied patisserie, Dalloyau. Elena brought her international experience home to B.C. with the launch of Mon Paris Pâtisserie in January of 2017. For more information visit: monparis.ca.

4396 Beresford St., Burnaby, BC | 604-564-5665
