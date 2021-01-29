Good Things Come In Small Packages at East Van Roasters During Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day

THE GOODS FROM EAST VAN ROASTERS

Vancouver, BC | Treat yourself or gift this sweet in honour of Lunar New Year on Feb. 12th or to celebrate love on Feb. 14th. The Buddha of Compassionate Love is East Van Roasters annual expression of gratitude for being a part of the historic Chinatown and Japantown neighbourhoods and a reaffirmation of its ongoing commitment to continue serving its Downtown Eastside community. This year, Buddha is filled with lemon pâte de fruit layered with East Van Roasters Sultana coffee ganache and toasted buckwheat.

The Buddha of Compassionate Love is priced at $5 and is available now at East Van Roasters (319 Carrall Street) Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5pm and online at eastvanroasters.square.site with pickup and shipping options available. Shoppers of Legend’s Haul, can add a Buddha to their grocery delivery starting the week of February 1.

About East Van Roasters | East Van Roasters is a social enterprise operated by the PHS Community Services Society that makes award-winning specialty coffee and bean-to-bar chocolate using single-origin, direct and fair trade beans. Situated in the historic Rainier Hotel at 319 Carrall St., East Van Roasters employs women who have experienced challenges living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, and who benefit from a flexible and supportive work environment where they learn to produce fine chocolate and coffee and baked goods. All proceeds go back to supporting the social enterprise and the work they do to remove barriers for women in the community. East Van Roasters is open for takeaway espresso and chocolate drinks and retail items, Tuesday through Friday from 9am to 3pm and its products can be purchased online with in-store pickup or shipping options available at squareup.com/store/east-van-roasters. For more information visit: eastvanroasters.com.