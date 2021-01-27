New Handmade Pasta Food Truck ‘In Vacanza’ Now Seeking Staffers

The GOODS from In Vacanza

North Vancouver, BC | We are a one of a kind gourmet food truck serving fresh, handmade pasta in North Vancouver. We make classic and traditional Italian pastas like Amatriciana, Puttanesca and Cacio e Pepe for enjoying at home or for dining in at the Sons of Vancouver Distillery.

“In Vacanza”

– verb (sort of) (on va-cahn-za) : to be “on vacation”

– noun (on va-cahn-za): North Vancouver’s sweet new Italian food truck.

Now that you can pronounce our name, let us introduce ourselves We are passionate about delicious food, service, and keeping the vibe of the neighbourhood. We’d really love to be North Vancouver’s very own “Cheers” — you know, the place you go where everyone knows your name (and also your favourite pasta).

Read our story and how we got started here.

Currently we are open Thursday – Saturday nights and are looking to fill part-time positions moving into full-time in the kitchen by the spring or summer. You will be joining a fun, professional and constantly growing team with room for supported growth and development.

Check out our fresh pasta online here: https://www.instagram.com/invacanzapasta.

Some of your duties will include and require:

+ Stocking and prepping for service.

+ Ordering for the week

+ Writing processes

+ Production and basic food preparation of the materials needed for serving up our pasta, insalata and suppli.

+ Serving guests amazing delicious food and communicating the brand, ingredients and general product knowledge

+ Building a sense of community in the Lower Lynn neighbourhood.

+ Ringing in orders on Square and taking payments (we only deal in card so cashout is easy)

+ Attitude and reliability are mandatory and you must be a team player.

+ No previous Food Truck experience is required, but experience working a commercial kitchen line is appreciated.

+ Start date is as soon as possible.

+ Must be able to work evenings and weekends.

+ Shifts are Thursday and Friday 3pm to 10pm; Saturday from 2 pm to 10 pm.

+ Have a passion for cooking and a desire to grow with our company.

+ Prepare and cook high quality foods based on In Vacanza Recipes

+ Keep work area clean and organized

+ Conduct his/her self in a positive, professional manner, take instruction well and be a team player.

+ **Must work well under pressure in a fast paced environment**

If this sounds like you, we would love to chat and discuss the opportunity. Interested candidates should forward a resume and short personal bio to eryn (at) invacanza.ca. We look forward to meeting you!