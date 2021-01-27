Opportunity Knocks

Fresh Roots Has Several Positions Available

Portrait

The GOODS from Fresh Roots

Vancouver, BC | We’re hiring! We believe that how we work together is as important as the work we do. That’s why we grow strong teams that foster change through learning, sharing and development. Check out our seasonal job opportunities below…

WE ARE ACTIVELY LOOKING FOR FOLKS WHO ARE EXCITED ABOUT WORKING WITH:

SUMMER DAY CAMPS & FIELD TRIPS
SOYL PROGRAM
GOOD FOOD PROGRAM

WORKING WITH EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING (DAY CAMPS AND FIELDS TRIPS)

EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING PROGRAM LEAD – VANCOUVER
Environmental Educators wanted! This six-month position will take a leadership role in our spring and fall field trips and summer Fresh Roots day camp, planning and leading programs, helping to train and supervise staff and volunteers, and building relationships with teachers and camper families. Learn More and Apply

FARM SUMMER DAY CAMP STAFF – VANCOUVER
We’re hiring 6 summer day camp staff to join us for a summer of farm, food, and fun at Camp Fresh Roots! You’ll work with an amazing team to give kids from 4-11 the best summer ever. Learn More and Apply

FARM AND FIELD TRIP STAFF – VANCOUVER
Join our Experiential Learning team to facilitate spring field trips, and work with our Farm Team to get our growing season started! Learn More and Apply

WORKING WITH THE SOYL (SUSTAINABLE OPPORTUNITIES FOR YOUTH LEADERSHIP) PROGRAM

SOYL PROGRAM LEAD – VANCOUVER, DELTA & COQUITLAM
If you are passionate about working with teens (Grades 9 to 12), cultivating personal growth through youth empowerment and community leadership with food, this could be the job for you! As a SOYL Program Lead, you’ll work as a team leader to inspire and engage youth and your team at one of our SOYL program sites. Learn More and Apply

SOYL PROGRAM FACILITATOR – VANCOUVER, DELTA & COQUITLAM
If you are passionate about working with teens, cultivating personal growth through youth empowerment and community leadership through food, this could be the job for you! As a SOYL Program Facilitator, you’ll work as a team to inspire and engage youth by leading workshops, assisting with logistics and communications and delivering the program itself. Learn More and Apply

WORKING WITH THE GOOD FOOD FARM TEAM

FARMER’S MARKET LEAD – VANCOUVER
We are looking for a self-motivated and organized individual to lead our bi-weekly produce markets. This position will be responsible for the sale of farm produce and supporting the Good Food Team on our educational farms with crop production, field maintenance, harvesting and education goals. Learn More and Apply

FARM AND FIELD TRIP STAFF – VANCOUVER
Join our Experiential Learning team to facilitate spring field trips, and work with our Farm Team to get our growing season started! Learn More and Apply

GOOD FOOD FARM TEAM STAFF – VANCOUVER
If you love growing and sharing food with your community, landscaping, being outside with a team, and working with youth, this might be the position for you! The Schoolyard Farm Team Members will assist the Farm Managers in growing Good Food on school grounds. As part of the farm team, you will take part in crop production (seeding, transplanting, weeding), harvesting, and produce sales. You will also help lead youth in the growing and selling of our food. Learn More and Apply

Fresh Roots
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
5050 Wales St. | 778-764-0DIG (0344) | WEBSITE
Fresh Roots Has Several Positions Available
The Scout Community, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Popular

Field Trip / Bowen Island

We Can’t Wait to Stay at Bowen Island’s Upcoming, Japanese-Inspired Kitoki Inn

We all need things to look forward to right now, which is why I've had my eye on this getaway that's now taking shape...

Opening Soon / False Creek

OPENING SOON // Inside the Imminent Vancouver House Location of Autostrada

The new restaurant is located just a stone's throw from Chef David Chang's (hopefully still) upcoming Momofuku outpost.

Intelligence Briefs

On Vaccines for Restaurant Workers and the Georgia Straight’s Respect For Hospitality

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds challenges to come and Biden doing away with the Diet Coke button.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Drinker

Unemployed Sommelier Earnestly Tries to Review Brutal, 190 Proof ‘Everclear’

The pandemic isn't going to stop wine guy Prescott Vanmeyer III from tasting new and altogether exciting things...

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / North Vancouver

New Handmade Pasta Food Truck ‘In Vacanza’ Now Seeking Staffers

Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Main Street’s Acorn Restaurant Seeks Bar Manager

Opportunity Knocks / Victoria

Inn at Laurel Point Seeks Event Manager

Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Award-Winning AnnaLena Restaurant Seeks to Grow Front of House Team