Fresh Roots Has Several Positions Available

Vancouver, BC

WE ARE ACTIVELY LOOKING FOR FOLKS WHO ARE EXCITED ABOUT WORKING WITH:

WORKING WITH EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING (DAY CAMPS AND FIELDS TRIPS)

EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING PROGRAM LEAD – VANCOUVER

Environmental Educators wanted! This six-month position will take a leadership role in our spring and fall field trips and summer Fresh Roots day camp, planning and leading programs, helping to train and supervise staff and volunteers, and building relationships with teachers and camper families. Learn More and Apply

FARM SUMMER DAY CAMP STAFF – VANCOUVER

We’re hiring 6 summer day camp staff to join us for a summer of farm, food, and fun at Camp Fresh Roots! You’ll work with an amazing team to give kids from 4-11 the best summer ever. Learn More and Apply

FARM AND FIELD TRIP STAFF – VANCOUVER

Join our Experiential Learning team to facilitate spring field trips, and work with our Farm Team to get our growing season started! Learn More and Apply

WORKING WITH THE SOYL (SUSTAINABLE OPPORTUNITIES FOR YOUTH LEADERSHIP) PROGRAM

SOYL PROGRAM LEAD – VANCOUVER, DELTA & COQUITLAM

If you are passionate about working with teens (Grades 9 to 12), cultivating personal growth through youth empowerment and community leadership with food, this could be the job for you! As a SOYL Program Lead, you’ll work as a team leader to inspire and engage youth and your team at one of our SOYL program sites. Learn More and Apply

SOYL PROGRAM FACILITATOR – VANCOUVER, DELTA & COQUITLAM

If you are passionate about working with teens, cultivating personal growth through youth empowerment and community leadership through food, this could be the job for you! As a SOYL Program Facilitator, you’ll work as a team to inspire and engage youth by leading workshops, assisting with logistics and communications and delivering the program itself. Learn More and Apply

WORKING WITH THE GOOD FOOD FARM TEAM

FARMER’S MARKET LEAD – VANCOUVER

We are looking for a self-motivated and organized individual to lead our bi-weekly produce markets. This position will be responsible for the sale of farm produce and supporting the Good Food Team on our educational farms with crop production, field maintenance, harvesting and education goals. Learn More and Apply

GOOD FOOD FARM TEAM STAFF – VANCOUVER

If you love growing and sharing food with your community, landscaping, being outside with a team, and working with youth, this might be the position for you! The Schoolyard Farm Team Members will assist the Farm Managers in growing Good Food on school grounds. As part of the farm team, you will take part in crop production (seeding, transplanting, weeding), harvesting, and produce sales. You will also help lead youth in the growing and selling of our food. Learn More and Apply