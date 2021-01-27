Coho Collective Promotes New Leaders From Within

The GOODS from Coho

Vancouver, BC | In a few short years, Vancouver start-up Coho Collective has opened three commissaries and one cafe, creating a shared food and beverage ecosystem for like-minded individuals and small businesses. As the company prepares for further growth this year, it has promoted two senior team members to new leadership roles: Jennifer Chan as Chief Marketing Officer and Mun Yee Kelly as Chief Customer Officer.

“Jennifer and Mun Yee have been with us since the very beginning and have been a vital part of building the Coho Collective to what it is today,” explains Andrew Barnes, CEO of Coho Collective, who opened the first Coho Commissary in 2018 with COO Amrit Maharaj. “They are immensely talented and exceptional leaders. They are passionate about creating a food community that is inclusive, diverse, and innovative. There is even more we can do in this space, and we are excited for Jennifer and Mun Yee to help take us to the next level.”

As Chief Marketing Officer, Chan tells the stories of Coho’s diverse membership, supports their growth, and innovates strategies to drive success for the Coho Collective brand at-large. When the pandemic first emerged, she quickly spearheaded the creation of Coho Market, an online shop that featured member products and creations, helping them reach a wider public audience to create new revenue streams with deliveries across Greater Vancouver. In addition, she took Coho Coffee online for pick-up and delivery, in addition to stocking member items.

Chan calls herself a “generalist” and previously worked in the tech sector for several years, specifically driving start-up ventures in a variety of industries, such as health sciences, higher education, and SaaS technology. A world traveler with a curious mind, she garnered her MBA from Instituto de Empresa (IE) in Madrid.

As Chief Customer Officer, Kelly is the ultimate people person. She is responsible for the stewardship and membership development at all three commissaries. Whether that be a sounding board for members, navigating conflict, creating operational efficiencies, or facilitating new registrations, she holds the key to maintaining Coho’s core business directive and vision. She believes wholeheartedly in the potential of human connection and collaboration to improve the industry for local food businesses looking to achieve their dreams.

An entrepreneur in her own right, Kelly is a pastry chef and owner of Agrestal Bakeshop. She was first introduced to Coho Commissary as a member of the Powell Street location, before becoming its community manager and then general manager. Previously, Kelly worked in advertising in San Francisco, and ran her own underground supper club and pop-up dinner events.

Coho Collective continues to fuel and empower small businesses with its commissaries, in addition to fostering a community-minded environment. It expects to open more shared kitchen spaces in the near future, as well as growing the Coho Coffee brand.

ABOUT COHO COLLECTIVE | Founded in 2017, Coho Collective aims to build lasting communities in the food and beverage industry through shared kitchen space. It currently has three commissaries in Greater Vancouver: North Vancouver (375 Lynn Avenue), Powell (1507 Powell Street), and Strathcona (1370 East Georgia Street). Coho Collective recently launched Coho Market, an online store delivering goods from many small business members. Its Strathcona location features the first Coho Coffee and event space.