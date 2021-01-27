Community News / West End

Beetbox Announces Vegan Fried Chick-Un Bouquets for Valentine’s Day

Portrait

The GOODS from Beetbox

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver plant-based favourite Beetbox is putting the ‘V’ into Valentine’s Day this year by introducing vegan- and vegetarian-friendly Fried Chick-Un Finger Bouquets available for pickup exclusively on Sunday, February 14.

Each Fried Chick-Un Finger Bouquet includes a dozen of Beetbox’s popular Fried Chick-Un Fingers — a.k.a. breaded and fried seitan — accompanied with housemade Maple Mustard Dip packaged in decorative Valentine’s Day wrap for $24 plus tax per bouquet.

Guests can also complement their bouquets by choosing from a variety of Beetbox’s other plant-based offerings, including Chili Cheeze Fries, Crispy Onion Rings and Stuffed Baby Peppers, as well as Beetbox Basics — a full menu of the restaurant’s most popular ‘secret ingredients’ and vegan condiments such as Spicy Pickles, Hot Sauce and Chipotle, Miso and Vegan Mayo varieties and more, all in handy take-home formats.

HOW TO ORDER | Beetbox’s Fried Chick-Un Finger Bouquets are priced at $24 plus tax and available in limited quantities for pickup at Beetbox (1074 Davie Street) on Sunday, February 14. Orders can be placed online at beetboxveg.com/valentines-chickun-bouquets.

For more information on Beetbox or to stay up to date on all the latest developments, go to beetboxveg.com or follow @beetboxveg on Instagram.

ABOUT BEETBOX | An exciting culinary concept located in the heart of Vancouver’s West End, Beetbox is a counter-service restaurant offering an ever-growing community of vegans, vegetarians and ‘flexitarians’ a homespun menu of plant-based comfort food perfect for dine-in, quick pick-up or delivery. The latest project for industry veterans GM/Co-owner Justin Tisdall and Chef/Co-owner Bryan Satterford, Beetbox offers a mouthwatering menu of burgers, sandwiches and wraps as well as snacks, salads and sides and a bar that features local kombucha and craft beer and vegan BC wine on tap, handcrafted cocktails and zero-proof libations.

Beetbox
Neighbourhood: West End
1074 Davie St. | 604-233-8269 | WEBSITE
Beetbox Announces Vegan Fried Chick-Un Bouquets for Valentine’s Day
The Scout Community, Mapped

There are 0 comments

West End

Restaurant Graveyard / West End

Remembering the Original ‘Hapa’ on Robson Street, a Dark and Sexy Game-Changer

The modern Japanese concept thrived for years in a dark space that made guests feel like they were being let in on a secret.

Lexicon / West End

The Big Red Airplane That Occasionally Buzzes the City of Vancouver

Technically a De Havilland Dash 8, this striking aircraft travels our coastline six days a week on pollution detection patrol.

You Need To Try This / West End

Not Even a Global Pandemic Could Stop This Made-in-Vancouver Burrito Collaboration…

The surprise arrival of this burrito -- aptly named "Not today, Seitan" -- rushed me back in spirit to this far more relaxed time.

Opening Soon / West End

Design Renderings Revealed for New English Bay Location of CRAFT Beer Market

The new location - due late this Fall - is across the street from English Bay with 11,000 square feet spread out over two floors.

Opening Soon / West End

El Santo Team to Open Italian-Inspired ‘Nox’ Restaurant in Coal Harbour This Winter

The new contemporary Italian restaurant will launch at the end of the year inside the neighbourhood's new Cardero building.

Comfort Food / West End

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Electric, Souped-Up Corn on the Cob at Beetbox

The effect of this treatment is bright and mildly spicy with a gentle acid tang, all up in a creamy texture reminiscent of melting butter.

Popular

Field Trip / Bowen Island

We Can’t Wait to Stay at Bowen Island’s Upcoming, Japanese-Inspired Kitoki Inn

We all need things to look forward to right now, which is why I've had my eye on this getaway that's now taking shape...

Opening Soon / False Creek

OPENING SOON // Inside the Imminent Vancouver House Location of Autostrada

The new restaurant is located just a stone's throw from Chef David Chang's (hopefully still) upcoming Momofuku outpost.

Intelligence Briefs

On Vaccines for Restaurant Workers and the Georgia Straight’s Respect For Hospitality

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds challenges to come and Biden doing away with the Diet Coke button.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Drinker

Unemployed Sommelier Earnestly Tries to Review Brutal, 190 Proof ‘Everclear’

The pandemic isn't going to stop wine guy Prescott Vanmeyer III from tasting new and altogether exciting things...

Previous
Coho Collective Promotes New Leaders From Within
Next
Vancouver’s Best Bread, Mapped

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / East Vancouver

Coho Collective Promotes New Leaders From Within

Community News / Kitsilano

Lazy Gourmet Pastry Chef Rebecca Rancier Shares Red Velvet Cheesecake Recipe

Community News / Kitsilano

Annalena Reveals New Tasting Menu and Takeout Options

Community News / Railtown Japantown

A Labour of Love: Railtown Catering Presents a Heartfelt Valentine’s Menu To-Go