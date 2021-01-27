Beetbox Announces Vegan Fried Chick-Un Bouquets for Valentine’s Day

The GOODS from Beetbox

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver plant-based favourite Beetbox is putting the ‘V’ into Valentine’s Day this year by introducing vegan- and vegetarian-friendly Fried Chick-Un Finger Bouquets available for pickup exclusively on Sunday, February 14.

Each Fried Chick-Un Finger Bouquet includes a dozen of Beetbox’s popular Fried Chick-Un Fingers — a.k.a. breaded and fried seitan — accompanied with housemade Maple Mustard Dip packaged in decorative Valentine’s Day wrap for $24 plus tax per bouquet.

Guests can also complement their bouquets by choosing from a variety of Beetbox’s other plant-based offerings, including Chili Cheeze Fries, Crispy Onion Rings and Stuffed Baby Peppers, as well as Beetbox Basics — a full menu of the restaurant’s most popular ‘secret ingredients’ and vegan condiments such as Spicy Pickles, Hot Sauce and Chipotle, Miso and Vegan Mayo varieties and more, all in handy take-home formats.

HOW TO ORDER | Beetbox’s Fried Chick-Un Finger Bouquets are priced at $24 plus tax and available in limited quantities for pickup at Beetbox (1074 Davie Street) on Sunday, February 14. Orders can be placed online at beetboxveg.com/valentines-chickun-bouquets.

For more information on Beetbox or to stay up to date on all the latest developments, go to beetboxveg.com or follow @beetboxveg on Instagram.

ABOUT BEETBOX | An exciting culinary concept located in the heart of Vancouver’s West End, Beetbox is a counter-service restaurant offering an ever-growing community of vegans, vegetarians and ‘flexitarians’ a homespun menu of plant-based comfort food perfect for dine-in, quick pick-up or delivery. The latest project for industry veterans GM/Co-owner Justin Tisdall and Chef/Co-owner Bryan Satterford, Beetbox offers a mouthwatering menu of burgers, sandwiches and wraps as well as snacks, salads and sides and a bar that features local kombucha and craft beer and vegan BC wine on tap, handcrafted cocktails and zero-proof libations.