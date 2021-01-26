Restaurant Porn / China

This Beautifully Retro-Futuristic Restaurant Was Specifically Designed For Scientists

Portrait

Restaurant Porn is a column of daydreams presented as a means to introduce BC diners and designers to concepts, looks, and fully-formed ideas that they might draw an inkling of inspiration from.

(via) I’m not a little mesmerized by the new restaurant at ATLATL Innovation Cluster, a research and development platform for life sciences located in Shanghai’s Zhangjiang hi-tech business park. The 200-seat, two-level, 5,200 sqft retro-futuristic stunner with a dome feeds high level researchers and scientists of many different stripes from departments and agencies that specialize in everything from biology to semiconductors.

– Images by Shao Feng –

Designed by architects Qianyi Lin and Dongzi Yang of Various Associates, the two floors are dominated by the atrium’s ‘floating’ ring. The client apparently requested a futuristic spatial atmosphere, which they received in soft curves, planetary orbit-inspired circles, newfangled resins, glass panels and mirror-polished steel set in a soothing palette that includes greens, blues, yellows and different shades of grey.

  • ATLATL-Restaurant-Shanghai-Various-Associates-Yellowtrace-07
  • ATLATL-Restaurant-Shanghai-Various-Associates-Yellowtrace-10
  • ATLATL-Restaurant-Shanghai-Various-Associates-Yellowtrace-15 (1)
  • ATLATL-Restaurant-Shanghai-Various-Associates-Yellowtrace-18
  • ATLATL-Restaurant-Shanghai-Various-Associates-Yellowtrace-20
  • ATLATL-Restaurant-Shanghai-Various-Associates-Yellowtrace-22
  • ATLATL-Restaurant-Shanghai-Various-Associates-Yellowtrace-24
  • ATLATL-Restaurant-Shanghai-Various-Associates-Yellowtrace-25
  • ATLATL-Restaurant-Shanghai-Various-Associates-Yellowtrace-28
  • ATLATL-Restaurant-Shanghai-Various-Associates-Yellowtrace-39

There are 0 comments

Field Trip / Bowen Island

We Can’t Wait to Stay at Bowen Island’s Upcoming, Japanese-Inspired Kitoki Inn

We all need things to look forward to right now, which is why I've had my eye on this getaway that's now taking shape...

Popular

Field Trip / Bowen Island

We Can’t Wait to Stay at Bowen Island’s Upcoming, Japanese-Inspired Kitoki Inn

We all need things to look forward to right now, which is why I've had my eye on this getaway that's now taking shape...

Opening Soon / False Creek

OPENING SOON // Inside the Imminent Vancouver House Location of Autostrada

The new restaurant is located just a stone's throw from Chef David Chang's (hopefully still) upcoming Momofuku outpost.

Tea and Two Slices

On Cocaine Bananas and Properly Punishing the People Who Cough in Other’s Faces

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds time to enjoy the moment and continues to avoid all gyms.

Intelligence Briefs

On Vaccines for Restaurant Workers and the Georgia Straight’s Respect For Hospitality

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds challenges to come and Biden doing away with the Diet Coke button.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

After a Six-Year Run, This Impressive Hotel Restaurant Was Replaced by Something Even Better…

Oru Cuisine was the fine dining establishment that operated where Botanist currently excels in the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel.

Restaurant Porn

See more from Restaurant Porn
Restaurant Porn / Czech Republic

Take a Look Inside Gran Fierro, the New Argentinean-Themed Restaurant in Prague

The new spot is actually a second-iteration/resurrection of a 2015 project of the same name by local restaurateur Juan Cruz Pacin.

Restaurant Porn / Montreal

Check Out the Modern Meets Old School Design of This New Cafe in Montreal

Located on the corner of Saint-Urbain and Saint-Antoine, the new location of Melk Cafe is reminiscent of the classroom.

Restaurant Porn / China

Socially Distanced Hotpot Dining in a Eucalyptus Forest

Located in a dreamy eucalyptus forest, the wall-less restaurant weaves its way through the tall white trunks next to a lotus pond.

Restaurant Porn / Hong Kong

We Want to Stuff Our Faces With Nostalgic Treats at Hong Kong’s ‘Eat Darling Eat’

This futuristic spot focuses on the fancification of nostalgic childhood faves like pineapple buns, tong sui and egg tarts.