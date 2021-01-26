Smoke Breaks

Terrifying 60-Year Old Glue Sniffing PSA Warns of ‘Big Trouble In a Small Tube’

Portrait

(via) This early 1960s PSA slideshow attempted to scare off American youth from sniffing glue on account of the damage it could do and the “big trouble” it could lead to. From the PSA:

“…It’s just a small inoffensive tube not even as big as a tube of toothpaste or shaving cream but as small as it is, this little tube is filled with big trouble. When used for their intended purpose, these so-called model cements are a great boon to the household and model building for young people but they’re a dangerous commodity when used improperly…”

I haven’t seen modern stats for the USA but here in Canada “the proportion of Canadian adolescents who have tried inhalants is in the range of 3%–5%”.

