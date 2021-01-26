Community News / New Westminster

Enjoy an Evening of Cocoa Bliss With el Santo’s Chocolate-Themed Valentine’s Day Menu

The GOODS from El Santo

New Westminster, BC | Chocolate is a must-have for those celebrating Valentine’s Day and this year, Chef Sam Fabbro from el Santo makes sure you get your fair dose. This Valentine’s Day, he is whipping up a chocolate themed dinner with food of the Gods featured in each course from bittersweet chocolate to white chocolate.

First course is a salt-baked nopal and Oaxaca salad with dark chocolate balsamic dressing. Nopales are cactus paddles commonly found in Mexican cuisine and Chef Sam’s version of the nopal is baked with salt to draw out the moisture, then tossed with cheese, fresh herbs, bittersweet chocolate, and a balsamic vinegar and ancho dressing for a refreshing start. The main course is a spiced Mexican hot chocolate braised pork cheek paired with roasted winter vegetables, and a braised green fresh herb salad. Dressed with herbs and pea shoots, this tender pork cheek is slow-cooked in hot chocolate to flavourful perfection. The grande finale is a nutty elderflower white chocolate molé tart – the pastry tart handmade from scratch by Chef himself – and embellished with strawberries and mint.

Feature drinks for Valentine’s Day include el Beso, the Kiss, and el Amante, the Lover. Rightfully named after the occasion, el Beso is a sweet and fruity, but light cocktail concocted with rosé from LaStella, Campari, cinnamon, pineapple, and soda. El Amante, is a bolder cocktail mixed with tequila reposado, ancho chili liqueur, cinnamon syrup, and Bittered Sling Malagasy chocolate bitters. At $12 and $13 respectively, these fine beverages will be sure to heat up the evening.

The Valentine’s Day 3-course menu is only available on Sunday, February 14th for dinner service from 4pm to 10pm at $36 per person. Reservations are highly recommended but romance is not mandatory.

For those who may not make it for dinner on the 14th, items from this Valentine’s feature will also be available on el Santo’s $36 Dine Out menu. This year, el Santo will be joining other establishments in the Dine Out Vancouver Festival from February 5th to March 7th with el Santo Mexican classics like the queso fundido, chile relleno, and coveted golden churros.

ABOUT EL SANTO | Named after the legendary Mexican icon and luchador hero, el Santo is a transcending contemporary Mexican restaurant established in Downtown New Westminster’s busiest street address – Columbia Street. Valorously showcasing unconventional Mexican cuisine, el Santo presents regional ingredients and specialties that stem from Mexican history complemented with local, West Coast bounty. A culinary experience with bold Mexican flare, every dish is made from scratch whenever possible and curated with authenticity in mind.

El Santo
 680 Columbia Street, New Westminster, BC | 604-553-1849 | WEBSITE
