Community News / Kitsilano

Annalena Reveals New Tasting Menu and Takeout Options

Portrait

the GOODS from Annalena

Vancouver, BC | What a great start to the year! Thank you so much for joining us for our Pasta Tasting Menu. If we aren’t able to travel just yet, let us entice you and your guests with this Tasting Menu inspired by Southern Europe. Wine pairings are always available, and recommended.

TASTING MENU | Jan. 27 – Feb. 7

Please note that this tasting menu is subject to changes. We require minimum 24 hours notice for any allergies or dietary restrictions. Please contact us directly at info (at) annalena.ca. We kindly ask that you wear your mask when you join us for dinner. We look forward to seeing you soon for dinner.

BOOK NOW

We are offering a limited version of our Tasting Menu for Take Away at $59pp. Enjoy AnnaLena Wednesday – Sunday in the comfort of your home.

TAKEAWAY EVERYDAY

AnnaLena
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1809 West 1st Ave. | 778-379-4052 | WEBSITE
Annalena Reveals New Tasting Menu and Takeout Options
Kitsilano’s Award-Winning Annalena Details New Tasting Menu (With Takeout Options)

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Museum of Vancouver’s Mexican Molinillo and Ceramic Mug

Fiona Hernandez, Conservator at the Museum of Vancouver, shares an artefact that resonates with her on a personal level.

Seen In Vancouver / Kitsilano

Chef Angus An Dishes on Inspirations, New ‘Maenam’ Cookbook in Short Video

Find your copy of the cookbook at Maenam or its sister restaurants: Sen Pad Thai, Fat Mao Noodles, or Longtail Kitchen.

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

Inside Juanita, Opening Soon in Kitsilano

The new 135-seat restaurant from Jane and Fraser Young is on track to launch at 1516 Yew Street in early 2021.

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

A Reminder that Sometimes the Least Photogenic Dish on the Menu Is One of the Best

A piece of Steelhead prepared 'en papillote' at Au Comptoir rekindles a debate on what should make a dish worthy of sharing.

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Museum of Vancouver’s Poignant 1921 ‘Decoration Day’ Poppy

We asked Wendy Nichols, Curator of Collections at the Museum of Vancouver, to share a museum piece that really spoke to her...

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Museum of Vancouver’s 1930’s Ouiji Board

Jillian Povarchook, the Museum of Vancouver's Acting Curator, spooks herself out with a timely pick from the collection...

Popular

Field Trip / Bowen Island

We Can’t Wait to Stay at Bowen Island’s Upcoming, Japanese-Inspired Kitoki Inn

We all need things to look forward to right now, which is why I've had my eye on this getaway that's now taking shape...

Opening Soon / False Creek

OPENING SOON // Inside the Imminent Vancouver House Location of Autostrada

The new restaurant is located just a stone's throw from Chef David Chang's (hopefully still) upcoming Momofuku outpost.

Tea and Two Slices

On Cocaine Bananas and Properly Punishing the People Who Cough in Other’s Faces

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds time to enjoy the moment and continues to avoid all gyms.

Intelligence Briefs

On Vaccines for Restaurant Workers and the Georgia Straight’s Respect For Hospitality

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds challenges to come and Biden doing away with the Diet Coke button.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

After a Six-Year Run, This Impressive Hotel Restaurant Was Replaced by Something Even Better…

Oru Cuisine was the fine dining establishment that operated where Botanist currently excels in the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Railtown Japantown

A Labour of Love: Railtown Catering Presents a Heartfelt Valentine’s Menu To-Go

Community News / Downtown

Café Medina Announces Valentine’s Day Brunch Take-Home Kits

Community News / New Westminster

Enjoy an Evening of Cocoa Bliss With el Santo’s Chocolate-Themed Valentine’s Day Menu

Community News / West Side

Heritage Asian Eatery Celebrates Lunar New Year With Exclusive Menu Features